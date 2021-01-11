IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Provide BIG Update On Ex-captain Dinesh Karthik's Future

There is always a significant buzz ahead of an Indian Premier League auction as it gives fans yet another aspect of the game to ponder upon. The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021) is slated to be held in India after the organisers decided to conduct the competition in the UAE last year due to the coronavirus situation in India. While all the franchises will be busy finalising their strategy for the IPL auction, the Kolkata team will have to make some tough calls ahead of January 21.

IPL auction: Kolkata to not retain Dinesh Karthik for IPL 2021?

The Kolkata team had roped in Dinesh Karthik ahead of the 2018 season, and they also rewarded him with the captaincy of the team. However, the move did not pay dividends for the franchise as the team struggled to perform consistently. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a dismal run both as a batsman as well as a captain in the previous season of the competition. The 35-year-old surprisingly had stepped down as the leader of the side mid-way into the IPL 2020 to focus on his batting.

With World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan by their side, Dinesh Karthik's future hangs in balance and he could very well be released by the franchise. According to Insidesport.co, an unidentified Kolkata team source has claimed that the team is likely to release several big names ahead of the upcoming auctions. He also mentioned how Dinesh Karthik could be one of the high-profile players that the team parts ways with.

The source revealed how the management is inclined to have Tom Banton and Nikhil Naik as the only wicket-keeping options in the side and could let go of all the remaining options, including Dinesh Karthik. Apart from their ex-captain, the think tank also reportedly is contemplating releasing talented left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. Dinesh Karthik has already represented six different franchises in the league, and it remains to be seen which team decides to acquire his services for the upcoming season.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2020 price:

The experienced campaigner replaced Gautam Gambhir as the captain of the Kolkata IPL team in 2018. As per the Dinesh Karthik IPL 2020 price, the cricketer was paid ₹7.4 crore for representing the side. Having played 14 matches in the league last year, Dinesh Karthik could only score 169 runs at a modest average of 14.08.

