IPL 2021 Auction's Biggest Misses: Overseas Names Snub Riches Due To Packed Schedule

The Indian Premier League has established itself as one of the most prominent franchise-based T20 competitions in the world. Up and coming Indian cricketers are provided with a significant platform where they can run shoulders alongside stalwarts of international cricket.

The same also can be credited for the immense popularity of the cricketing league. It is a lucrative option for international stars as they take home a hefty paycheck for their appearances. However, surprisingly for the upcoming edition, several notable names have withdrawn their names from the IPL auction.

IPL 2021: Big names opt out of the upcoming IPL auction

Several players have been vocal about the challenges of being in a bio-bubble for an extended time period. Moreover, with packed international schedules, players are bound to be on the road for a considerable time throughout the year. Apart from their international assignments, playing global leagues also becomes an additional challenge for a professional cricketer during such dire circumstances.

This is believed to be the major reason why several overseas players have decided to give the 14th edition of the cash-rich league a miss. Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has once again decided against playing the Indian T20 competition, as he did not register himself for the IPL auction. There was a significant buzz around the player's names and he was expected to fetch a hefty contract considering his exploits in white-ball cricket.

Another Australian speedster James Pattinson has also given the IPL auction a miss. The 30-year-old's absence is even more shocking, as he was a part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians line-up last year. Cricket Australia recently stated that they will be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for IPL 2021 participation only on a “case-by-case” basis. This also could be a reason why several players from the country have not registered for the mini-auction.

England's Test captain, Joe Root, has proved his mettle in the longer format on multiple occasions with stellar performances. However, the prolific batter is yet to make a debut in the IPL. The 30-year-old also has not featured in England's T20 team in the recent past, and a successful IPL season could have brought him back in the reckoning of national selectors for the shortest format. However, Root has also decided to give the competition a miss this year by not registering for the auction.

Tom Banton and Harry Gurney, who were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side last year, also will not go under the hammer this time around as they have not signed up for the auction. Gurney was eventually replaced by Ali Khan after being ruled out with an injury, whereas Banton featured in two matches for the Eoin Morgan-led side.

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the player registration officially closed on February 4. A total of 814 Indian players and 283 overseas cricketers have signed up for the event. The IPL auction will take place in Chennai on February 18, and will commence from 3 PM (IST).

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Image source: AP

