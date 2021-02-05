Will Sutherland Fined Whopping ₹2,78,000 For Big Bash League 2021 Bubble Breach

The 10th season of Big Bash League (BBL 10) is all set to come to an end on Saturday, February 6 when Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will face each other in a mouth-watering final. The BBL final live will be taking place in Sydney. While the tournament has been a smooth ride for organisers and players who have been in bio-bubble during the entire duration, there have been a couple of times where players happen to breach COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, ESPN reported that Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Will Sutherland was handed AUD $5000 (₹278,000) fine for breaching biosecure regulations during the BBL 10 season.

BBL 10: Why was Will Sutherland fined?

As per the report, Sutherland was fined for playing a round of golf and having a meal with people outside of the competition's bubble the charge which the cricketer accepted. He was originally sanctioned a fine of $10,000 fine which he challenged before the hearing. After the hearing on February 1, it was subsequently downgraded to a $5000 fine.

The allrounder isn't the first player to breach biosecure regulations. Earlier in December last year, Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence of Brisbane Heat were handed fines after they had contact with members of the public in Canberra early on in the competition. On Friday, Sutherland was named the Men's Young Player of the Year at the Cricket Australia awards.

BBL Live: Crowds to watch BBL 10 final

Ahead of the Sixers vs Scorchers clash, cricket fans in Australia were given good news by Cricket Australia about getting a chance to attend the BBL final live. The BBL organisers, on their official Twitter handle, announced that the crowd capacity inside the side during BBL live match has been increased from 50% to 75%. The increase in capacity means 28,500 fans and SCG members will now be able to attend this final match of the season. Following the announcement, fans went all out to buy the tickets which were consequently sold out in an hour's time.

BBL final live streaming

Fans can enjoy the BBL final match in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for the BBL final live streaming. For live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams.

