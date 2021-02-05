Jason Roy Injury Update: Perth Scorchers Opener Major Doubt For BBL Final

The Sydney Sixers will square off against the Perth Scorchers in the 2020-21 KFC Big Bash League (BBL) final at the SCG on Saturday, February 6. The BBL final is scheduled to commence at 7:40 PM local time (2:10 PM IST). However, netizens have been curious to known whether or not Scorchers batsman Jason Roy will feature in the BBL final or not after the England star sustained an ankle injury prior to the Challenger game against Brisbane Heat on Thursday.

Jason Roy injury: England batsman major doubt for BBL final after ankle injury

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Scorchers' opening batsman Jason Roy would miss the Challenger match against Brisbane Heat. Reports claimed that Roy injured his ankle during a warm-up while playing football. Cameron Bancroft had been brought in as a replacement for Roy and was listed to open the batting. However, Roy is now in doubt to play the BBL final as well.

Jason Roy is OUT for the Scorchers with an ankle injury. He's replaced by Cameron Bancroft.



📺 WATCH #BBL10: https://t.co/SWdPCYpyjz

📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/iD7NmOuAqh

— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 4, 2021

The Scorchers eventually won the Challenger game against the Heat. Bancroft scored an unbeaten half-century while his opening partner Liam Livingston also added 77 for the 114-run opening partnership. Scorchers posted a total of 189/1 in 18.1 overs before restricting the Heat to 150/9 in 18 overs.

Scorchers captain Aston Turner provides Jason Roy injury update ahead of BBL final

Scorchers captain Ashton Turner revealed that Roy hasn't been put through any sort of tests since sustaining his ankle injury and would have to do so before the team declare him fit to play in the final. The 28-year-old revealed that Roy's injury was a freak accident and added, "He (Roy) hasn't been put through many physical tasks and I think the call was made pretty early that he'd miss the last game."

Turner then explained that Roy is expected to complete a late fitness test before the final. "He'll do a fitness test before the game tomorrow and I think he's waiting as eagerly as I am to see how much he can move and what his restrictions are. On the back of not being able to really test it, I don't think anyone has a great idea of the chances of him playing.", said Turner.

Roy has been in strong form in his maiden season with the Scorchers, scoring 355 runs at an average of 32.27 and has formed a fearsome top three with fellow imports Liam Livingstone and Colin Munro.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live stream: Where to watch BBL final live in India?

In India, Sony Sports will broadcast the Big Bash League final (Saturday, 2:10 PM IST). The Sixers vs Scorchers live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - cricket.com.au

