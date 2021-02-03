IPL 2021: Australians Likely To Lose Maximum Of ₹83 CR Collectively Due To CA's New Diktat

Cricket Australia have stated that they will be granting their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players for participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only on a “case-to-case” basis. Interim CEO Nick Hockley stated that they “got precedent” on that from the IPL 2020 season itself. While speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Hockley added that they will be considering each of their players on merits like injuries before handing them NOCs for their IPL visit in India.

Interestingly, Cricket Australia’s firm stance on IPL came a day after they had postponed their impending Test tour of South Africa. The cricket board expressed their concerns involving the prevailing coronavirus pandemic crisis in South Africa behind their decision.

Pandemic hampers Australia’s tour of South Africa

With the tour of South Africa postponed, Australia's path to the inaugural World Test Championship final is out of their hands, but it can still be done. Here's how: https://t.co/uInq8iZS2H — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2021

Cricket Australia has firm stance on players over IPL 2021 availability

As many as 19 Australian cricketers participated in the IPL 2020 season for their respective franchises. However, only 11 players had their contracts renewed when franchises revealed the list of their retentions on January 20 for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The eight released players, including star attractions like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch among others were all slated to be up for grabs at the 2021 IPL auction next month.

However, with Cricket Australia’s latest protocol, it remains to be seen which players will be given clearance to participate in the Indian tournament amidst a global pandemic. As per the previous auction and latest retention window, the 19 Australian players earned more than ₹83 crore (AUD $15 million) in the 2020 season.

While Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are among those who have parted ways with their franchises, players like David Warner, Pat Cummins and Chris Lynn continue to remain associated with their teams. Here is a look at all 139 players, including 11 Australians, who have been retained by the franchises.

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



More details 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

IPL auction updates

On January 27, the BCCI confirmed the date for IPL auction of the much-awaited 2021 season. Taking to their social media accounts, the Indian board announced February 18 as the auction date and it will be organised in Chennai. Here is a look at all the latest IPL auction updates.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

