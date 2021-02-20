Sunil Gavaskar Feels R Ashwin Has No Chance Of Staging A Comeback In Limited-overs Cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will never be in the scheme of things for Team India's limited-overs setup. R Ashwin has not played white-ball cricket for India since mid-2017 after the emergence of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav, and, Yuzvendra Chahal and has been making his presence felt in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, the former opening batsman has gone on to say that since India already have a settled unit in the limited-overs, there is no space for Ashwin as a result of which he will only be playing red-ball cricket for the rest of his career.

'He will be a Test match player ': Sunil Gavaskar

“I somehow don’t think he will now make a comeback in the Indian limited-overs team because India have found in Hardik Pandya the all-rounder at No.7, there is Ravindra Jadeja and then they will have three seamers or maybe one spinner and two-seamers,” said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports.

“I don’t think he will fit into the squad at the moment and therefore, he will be a Test match player for the next half a dozen years at least,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

Ravichandran Ashwin's limited-overs career

Ravi Ashwin has been India's Test specialist for the last few years. He had last played white-ball cricket of India back in July 2017 when West Indies had hosted India in a one-off T20I match.

The senior offie has 150 scalps from 111 One Day Internationals and 52 wickets in 46 T20I matches. Coincidentally, his last appearance in an ICC event had also come in the same year i.e. 2017 during the ICC Champions Trophy where the Men In Blue made it to the finals but suffered a bitter defeat by a mammoth 180 runs at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. The off-spinner had a forgettable day as he finished with figures of 0/70 from 10 overs.

