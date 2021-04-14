IPL 2021, SRH Vs RCB Match Highlights:: RCB Defeat SRH By 6 Runs In A Low-scoring Thriller

After the completion of RCB's inning, Rashid Khan said, "It's a good wicket to bat on, with the batting line-up we have, we should chase it. There is no dew at the moment, one just need to focus in the field, support the bowlers - as a team, we're trying to not make too many drops (catches). As a spinner, you'd love such tracks, it's slow and there's a bit of bounce, but you need to be accurate with the line and length. If you back up your strengths, you can perform on this surface."