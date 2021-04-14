IPL 2021, SRH Vs RCB Match Highlights:: RCB Defeat SRH By 6 Runs In A Low-scoring Thriller

Quick links:
What a game! Brilliant captaincy by King @imVkohli to bring in #Shahbaz into the attack! Very impressed by #Harshal to show he's got the nerves to bowl at the death! What a win for @RCBTweets looks like one hell of a season ahead! Terrible batting display by @SunRisers! #SRHvRCB— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 14, 2021
Attacking Captaincy From King Kohli🔥@imVkohli • @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/wuRsCAjVyX— Virat Fan Trends™ (@ViratFanTrends) April 14, 2021
You considered Rohit's captaincy as masterclass who used Bumrah & Boult as he uses them every match.— Surya (@SuryaRCB1) April 14, 2021
Then this win of Virat Kohli with Siraj, Shahbaz, Harshal must be the Greatest of all time.
There are levels 😂
Captaincy This, Captaincy That— Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) April 14, 2021
King Kohli snowed Captaincy everyone today
What a Brilliant Comeback, What a Win pic.twitter.com/8G8ewKRMJH
In another low-scoring thriller, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in another low-scoring thriller at the Chepauk stadium. Harshal Patel defended 16 runs needed in the last over by the SRH.
Match 6. It's all over! Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs https://t.co/apVryOi84X #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Kohli has done well here to keep the slower bowlers back for the end. I include Harshal Patel in that list!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
Chepauk witnessing another low-scoring thriller after MI vs KKR. SRH 134/7 (18.5)
#SRH in all sorts of trouble as they lose the wicket of Vijay Shankar.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Harshal Patel picks his first https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/mooBLQaRss
Yes, yes, yes!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
Holder perishes to Siraj, failing to clear long off!
2️⃣0⃣ off 9⃣#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream
There is a new disaster horror movie in town. It's called "Death Overs in Chennai".— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
3⃣ in the over!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
Sensational over from the latest ⭐ on the block!
We asked for 3⃣ wishes, and they've all been granted 😉#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/7vflEJtkRD
The Chepauk stadium is yet again witnessing low scoring game and both RCB and SRH are not out of the game. SRH 115/2 (16)
David Warner taking the game away from RCB from one end and Manish Pandey keeping them alive in the contest from the other end. The beauty of T20 cricket 🧡 #SRHvRCB— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 14, 2021
Manish Pandey pulling off 1st match Manish Pandey again😭😂😭😂😭— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 14, 2021
Not taking risks is one thing. Missing out on easy balls is another. Manish Pandey is irritating to watch— AD (@cricadharsh) April 14, 2021
David Warner's love affair with RCB continued at the Chepauk as he became the player to score the most number of fifties against Bangalore. SRH 103/2 (14.1)
David Warner - 8
Rohit Sharma - 7
Shikhar Dhawan - 6
Gautam Gambhir - 6
SRH skipper David Warner was dismissed on a well-made 54 runs by RCB's new-recruit Kyle Jamieson. SRH 98/2 (13.5)
Huge, huge wicket at the perfect time! Warner goes and Kyle has bagged the big 🐠— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
The pressure built over the last 15 balls has shown!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/iHTGYWj4cv
SRH skipper scored his 49th IPL fifty and first of the IPL 2021 as Hyderabad looks on to win their maiden match. SRH 94/1 (12.3)
.@davidwarner31 leading from the front with a well-made FIFTY off 31 deliveries.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/8uPDb0OM8K
Glenn Maxwell was released by Punjab and the RCB bought the Australian all-rounder during the mini-auction. In response, the Punjab Kings coach has come up with a hilarious reaction.
#SRHvRCB #IPL2021 https://t.co/cj1qwvWFyf pic.twitter.com/TBs4ZreaEt— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 14, 2021
A brilliant 50-run stand comes up between @davidwarner31 & @im_manishpandey— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/aFjuYCQGeb
SRH 70/1 (8.5)
Chahal who is playing his 101st IPL match has troubled Manish Pandey in the past. In 10 innings Manish Pandey has scored 43 runs however he has been dismissed by Chahal four times. SRH 66/1 (8.1)
SRH skipper David Warner smashed Mohammed Siraj in his third over and collected 12 runs. SRH 50/1 (6)
At the end of the powerplay #SRH are 50/1— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nJpwQzPBsE
Warn-ed ya!!! 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2021
The skipper follows it up with a SIX two deliveries later. 17 runs.#SRH - 32/1 (4)#SRHvRCB #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
Outstanding burst from Siraj. He is taking on responsibility so well.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
SRH 38/1 (4.5)
Mohammed Siraj in the middle of a fiery spell with his ball bouncing and swinging. In his second over he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha on 1. SRH 13/1 (2.3)
Siraj strikes! A fine catch from Maxwell and Saha departs for just 1 run.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/AwTpqooaMU
Bowling back-to-back 5 dot balls, Siraj almost got the wicket of Saha in his first over. SRH 6/0 (1.2)
Match 6. 0.6: M Siraj to W Saha, 4 runs extras B, 4/0 https://t.co/apVryOi84X #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
After the completion of RCB's inning, Rashid Khan said, "It's a good wicket to bat on, with the batting line-up we have, we should chase it. There is no dew at the moment, one just need to focus in the field, support the bowlers - as a team, we're trying to not make too many drops (catches). As a spinner, you'd love such tracks, it's slow and there's a bit of bounce, but you need to be accurate with the line and length. If you back up your strengths, you can perform on this surface."
Doing what he does best, Hyderabad's ace spinner Rashid Khan put on a spin masterclass at the Chepauk against RCB. The Afghan spinner picked the prized wickets of AB de Villiers & Washington Sundar, giving away just 18 off his 4 overs as SRH restricted RCB to 149. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/wBZRJRrrsj— R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 14, 2021
Difficult surface. This could be a match winning innings from Maxwell. Importance of set batsman at the end— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
Match 6. 19.6: WICKET! G Maxwell (59) is out, c Wriddhiman Saha b Jason Holder, 149/8 https://t.co/apVryOi84X #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
An invaluable 5⃣0⃣ by Maxwell has been the backbone of our innings.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
Top knock, mate 👊#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream
RCB 149/8 (20)
Glenn Maxwell pulled out a strange shot and hit Natarajan over the keeper's head. Maxwell in the same over brought his half-century. RCB 138/7 (19.3)
Oh yes! Maxwell has done Maxwell things and pulled out a reverse lap!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
He's turning the heat on!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/JAASOaq6KV
WICKET!@Natarajan_91 with his first wicket of the game. Dan Christian departs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/apVryOzIWv #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/aY3EW6X4qN
RCB 125/6 (18.1)
Similarities of Kohli v MI and v SRH :— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) April 14, 2021
- Scored 33(29)
- Hit 4 fours, 0 sixes.
- Got out to a right-arm pacer bowling at 2nd position (Bumrah & Holder)
- Got out in 13th over.
- Got out as team's 3rd wkt.
- Got out when Maxwell was his batting partner.#MIvRCB#SRHvRCB#IPL2021
Virat Kohli gone on 33 runs Once Again. Jason Holder gets Virat Kohli. #IPL2021— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 14, 2021
Jason Holder getting the wicket of Virat Kohli in @IPL action today— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) April 14, 2021
Love. To. See. It pic.twitter.com/RTtoQedx8F
He just does it everyday. Everyday. Today too @rashidkhan_19 2-18 in 4— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021
RCB 109/6 (16.4)
Rashid Khan is giving the RCB batsman a hard time as he dismissed AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar in his two back-to-back overs. RCB 106/5 (16)
Rashid today 👉 4-0-18-2— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2021
RCB - 106/5 (16)#SRHvRCB #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/qEdUCBzzKd
Rashid Khan has AB De Villiers now, what a wicket for SRH and Rashid. The key of RCB in death overs has been removed.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2021
Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan are the most valuable player in T20 format across the world and its ain't even a debate. #RCBvsSRH— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 14, 2021
Rashid Khan gets Ab De Villiers. This is run of play. RCB lost two their best Batsman in two Overs, first Virat Kohli and now Ab De Villiers. #IPL2021— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 14, 2021