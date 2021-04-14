Last Updated:

IPL 2021, SRH Vs RCB Match Highlights:: RCB Defeat SRH By 6 Runs In A Low-scoring Thriller

In a pursuit to register their first win in the IPL 2021, the SunRisers Hyderabad will take on high on confidence Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

23:18 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Krishnamachari Srikkanth hails captain Kohli's captaincy

 

23:18 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Netizens hail captain Kohli as RCB wins by 6 runs

 

23:15 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Warner's wait for maiden win extends as RCB defeats SRH

In another low-scoring thriller, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in another low-scoring thriller at the Chepauk stadium. Harshal Patel defended 16 runs needed in the last over by the SRH. 

 

23:15 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle praises Virat Kohli for keeping slow bowlers for death overs

 

23:04 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad lose 6 wickets in just 34 runs

Chepauk witnessing another low-scoring thriller after MI vs KKR. SRH 134/7 (18.5)

 

22:57 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle calls "Death Overs in Chennai" as disaster movie

 

22:53 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed jolts Hyderabad, gets three wickets in a over

 

22:53 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Bangalore bowlers keeping it hard, required rate touches almost 9

The Chepauk stadium is yet again witnessing low scoring game and both RCB and SRH are not out of the game. SRH 115/2 (16)

 

22:53 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Netizens not happy with Manish Pandey playing anchor inning

 

22:37 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: David Warner becomes batsman with most fifties against RCB

David Warner's love affair with RCB continued at the Chepauk as he became the player to score the most number of fifties against Bangalore. SRH 103/2 (14.1)

David Warner - 8
Rohit Sharma - 7
Shikhar Dhawan - 6 
Gautam Gambhir - 6

22:37 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Kyle Jamieson bags his first wicket, dismisses David Warner

SRH skipper David Warner was dismissed on a well-made 54 runs by RCB's new-recruit Kyle Jamieson. SRH 98/2 (13.5)

 

22:27 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: David Warner gets his first fifty of IPL 2021

SRH skipper scored his 49th IPL fifty and first of the IPL 2021 as Hyderabad looks on to win their maiden match. SRH 94/1 (12.3)

 

22:20 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Wasim Jaffer's hilarious reaction on Glenn Maxwell's fifty

Glenn Maxwell was released by Punjab and the RCB bought the Australian all-rounder during the mini-auction. In response, the Punjab Kings coach has come up with a hilarious reaction. 

 

22:07 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Warner-Pandey stitch crucial 50 runs partnership

SRH 70/1 (8.5)

  

22:04 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Manish Pandey 4 times

Chahal who is playing his 101st IPL match has troubled Manish Pandey in the past. In 10 innings Manish Pandey has scored 43 runs however he has been dismissed by Chahal four times. SRH 66/1 (8.1)

21:56 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: David Warner disturbs Mohammed Siraj's fiery bowling spell

SRH skipper David Warner smashed Mohammed Siraj in his third over and collected 12 runs. SRH 50/1 (6)

 

21:51 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Warner-Pandey bag 17 runs in Jamieson's over

 

21:49 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell impresses Harsha Bhogle

SRH 38/1 (4.5)

 

21:38 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj ends Saha's struggle with the bat, bags his first wicket

Mohammed Siraj in the middle of a fiery spell with his ball bouncing and swinging. In his second over he dismissed  Wriddhiman Saha on 1. SRH 13/1 (2.3)

 

21:31 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj gives a hard time to Wriddhiman Saha in first over

Bowling back-to-back 5 dot balls, Siraj almost got the wicket of Saha in his first over. SRH 6/0 (1.2)

 

21:31 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Rashid Khan confident of SRH chasing the target of 150

After the completion of RCB's inning, Rashid Khan said, "It's a good wicket to bat on, with the batting line-up we have, we should chase it. There is no dew at the moment, one just need to focus in the field, support the bowlers - as a team, we're trying to not make too many drops (catches). As a spinner, you'd love such tracks, it's slow and there's a bit of bounce, but you need to be accurate with the line and length. If you back up your strengths, you can perform on this surface."

21:12 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Rashid Khan put on a spin masterclass at the Chepauk

 

21:12 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle says Maxwell's innings can be match-winner

 

21:10 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad need 150 runs to win their first match of IPl 2021

RCB 149/8 (20)

 

21:05 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Maxwell hits Natarajan reverse scoop, gets his first fifty for RCB

Glenn Maxwell pulled out a strange shot and hit Natarajan over the keeper's head. Maxwell in the same over brought his half-century. RCB 138/7 (19.3)

 

 

20:57 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Natarajan bags his first wicket, dismisses Christian on 1

RCB 125/6 (18.1)

20:55 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Netizens outline similarity on Virat Kohli's dismissal from match 1

 

20:49 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Harsha Bhogle hails Rashid Khan for another spectacular spell

RCB 109/6 (16.4)

  

20:47 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Rashid bags his second wicket, Sundar dismissed

Rashid Khan is giving the RCB batsman a hard time as he dismissed AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar in his two back-to-back overs. RCB 106/5 (16)

  

 

20:41 IST, April 14th 2021
SRH vs RCB: Netizens hail Rashid Khan for getting AB de Villiers wicket

 

