IPL 2021 To Have VIVO Return As Title Sponsor, Fans React With Surprise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to resume its commercial ties with VIVO. The Chinese smartphone brand will be the title sponsor of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Thursday, February 11, the BCCI confirmed the same while issuing an entire list of players set to be available for IPL auction on February 18.

IPL 2021: VIVO replaces Dream11, returns as IPL title sponsor

VIVO was also set to be the title sponsor of IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, political tensions between India and China and public outrage prompted the BCCI to part ways with the reputed company. Later, Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 came to BCCI’s aid and sponsored the tournament for nearly half the amount (₹222 crore in comparison to ₹440 crore).

Amidst rising speculations over 2021 IPL title sponsor, the BCCI finally confirmed that they will be resuming their deal with VIVO for this year’s tournament. Several fans expressed their surprise over BCCI’s decision, with many of them voicing their opinions across social media platforms. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to BCCI’s decision of resuming ties with VIVO as IPL title sponsors.

IPL auction 2021 new players list

On February 5, the BCCI announced that 1,097 local and international cricketers had registered their names for the IPL 2021 players auction. A week later, the Indian board revealed a new list, stating that only 292 players from the earlier registrations will be available for auction. Here is a look at the entire IPL auction 2021 new players list, as shared by the BCCI and IPL on their social media accounts.

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

IPL auction date and tournament updates

On January 27, the BCCI confirmed February 18 as the IPL auction date for the 2021 season. The bidding will be organised in Chennai just a day after the conclusion of India vs England 2nd Test match in the city. The tournament itself is slated to commence sometime in April this year. Here is a look at details regarding the IPL auction date and venue.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

