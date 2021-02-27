IPL 2021 Venue, Dates Likely To Be Decided In GC Meeting In First Week Of March

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season has been speculated to launch on April 11, i.e. just a few weeks after the conclusion of the ongoing England tour of India. Despite several rumours circulating the date of commencement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official schedule or an itinerary for the tournament. According to reports, the Indian board will finally come up with some key IPL 2021 updates through an upcoming Governing Council meeting.

IPL 2021 venue: IPL 2021 date and entire itinerary to be decided at GC meeting

According to a report by InsideSport, the IPL governing council meeting will be conducted sometime in the first week of March. Among the primary subjects to be discussed at the meeting, the board officials will be making a decision regarding the IPL 2021 venue and match dates of the tournament. There have been some calls of moving this year’s edition to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), much like the previous season, owing to the prevailing coronavirus crisis in some parts of the country.

The meeting is expected to be attended by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Treasurer Arun Dhumal along with several other leading BCCI and IPL officials. While speaking with InsideSport, Arun Dhumal said that BCCI is still in a “dicey situation” when it comes to deciding the IPL 2021 date and schedule due to a recent “increase in COVID-19 cases” in the country.

IPL auction 2021 list of sold players

Meanwhile, preparations for the IPL 2021 season went underway this month itself as the annual player’s auction was conducted on February 18. All eight franchises made biddings for several cricketers and enhanced their squads further after they announced their list of retentions back in January. Players like Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson were among the top draws as they became the most expensive buys from the auction. Among the entire IPL auction 2021 list of sold players, here is a look at the five most expensive buys of the bidding event.

India vs England Test series

Several IPL-bound India and England players are currently involved in a Test series against each other. The Indian team recently won the third Test match at Ahmedabad to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. The two sides will now collide at the same venue for the series-decider between March 4 and 8.

