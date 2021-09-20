IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Gets Special Message From RCB Teammates Ahead Of 200th IPL Game

With the blockbuster resumption of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 on Sunday, it's now time for match 31 in which Virat Kohli-led squad Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Eoin Morgan-led squad Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR vs RCB encounter at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, will be closely followed by the fans as Virat Kohli will be playing his 200th game for the same franchise on Monday. Not only this, Virat Kohli will be in action as captain for the last time as the 32-year-old cricketer decided to step down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021.

Now, RCB on its Twitter handle shared a special message for the 'captain fearless' on his 200th game for the franchise. In the video, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, and Director Of Cricketing Operations Mike Hesson outlined the contributions of the RCB skipper.

Former South Africa's batsman Ab de Villiers in his message said, "Congratulations, on your 200th game for the RCB. It's a wonderful achievement. We are very privileged to be out with you when we go out to your 200th game. We will celebrate you because you are an absolute legend for this team. We never told you that but we really appreciate what you do for this team."

RCB Director Of Cricketing Operations, Mike Hesson said, "Congratulations, Virat Bhai! Obviously, it's an outstanding achievement for playing 200 games for the same franchise. It obviously shows loyalty, commitment to RCB. Immensely proud to have you in our franchise. The one thing which really stands out for me is that you always play for the team, you are incredibly selfless in the way you operate. Whatever the team requires you are always willing to do that. All your teammates love your enthusiasm."

Mohammed Siraj said, "First of all congratulations, Virat bhaiya (brother). Just keep doing what you do, youngsters like me get inspired by you.

Virat Kohli on Monday will play his 200th match for the RCB in IPL 2021 Phase 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Kohli was inducted into the RCB squad in 2008 when the league came into existence and started leading the side in 2013. Kohli displayed multiple great performances, however did not manage to the IPL title even once. Kohli has played 199 IPL matches and scored 6076 runs so far with five centuries. Virat Kohli had his best IPL season as a batsman in 2016 when he claimed the Orange Cap with 973 runs averaging an astonishing 81.08. He had scored 4 hundred and 7 fifties.

Currently, Kohli has been enduring a tough phase in which he has gone without a Test century in two years, and perhaps the decision (to step as T20 skipper after IPL 2021 & T20 World Cup) will help focus on the longest format of the game. He has managed 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.

