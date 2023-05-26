IPL 2023: Aiden Markram To Lead Indian Premier League 2023 Worst Playing XI Of The Season

The league stage of the IPL has already concluded as Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs. There have been several players who failed to live up to the expectations, as several established cricketers couldn't really take up an advantage of having such an enormous stage at their disposal. Let's have a look at the worst playing XI of IPL 2023.
IPL 2023: Worst Playing XI
- Prithvi Shaw: The Delhi Capitals opener was expected to put up a valiant performance but could only manage 106 runs in 8 matches at an awful average of 13.25. Ricky Ponting had entrusted the player with all his resources, but it did not turn out well.
- Mayank Agarwal: Sunrisers Hyderabad bet big on the opener as they shelled out a staggering 8.25 crore on the player. Mayank's poor run continued throughout the entire season as he amassed 270 runs in 10 matches, with his highest score of 83 coming against the Mumbai Indians in the last match.
- Aiden Markram: SRH finished last in the IPL table and captain Aiden Markram has to take the blame. The South African batsman recorded a sole fifty in IPL 2023 as he cannot even cross the 250-run mark in 13 IPL matches.
- Harry Brook: Harry Brook is considered the flag-bearer of England cricket but barring a century against KKR, the youngster completely got it wrong. In his maiden IPL campaign, he aggregated 190 runs in 11 matches.
- Deepak Hooda: Nobody had a worse IPL than Deepak Hooda as the LSG batsman collected a mere 84 runs in 12 matches at an average of 7.64.
- Riyan Parag: The Rajasthan Royals youngster had ample chance to prove his worth. His total of 78 in 7 matches could be the lowest score recorded by a batsman in IPL 2023.
- Dinesh Karthik: RCB's ouster from the IPL could partially be blamed on Dinesh Karthik's form. The wicketkeeper was a shadow of his form and his tally of 140 runs in 13 matches did not help his team's cause.
- Jofra Archer: Mumbai Indians' decision to go big for Jofra Archer backfired pretty badly as the English international's recurrent injury issues posed a great threat to their IPL credentials.
- Umran Malik: Everyone had expected Umran Malik to come with all guns blazing after his breakthrough season last time. But the youngster's underwhelming display saw him losing his position in the starting XI.
- Umesh Yadav: KKR pace bowler Umesh Yadav's 1 wicket in 8 matches could easily be regarded as one of the worst performances in IPL 2023.
- Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar completely missed the plot as the Punjab Kings spinner couldn't justify his price tag at all. He played all 14 matches and returned with a mere eight wickets to his name.