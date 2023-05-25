Marcus Stoinis And Deepak Hooda Crash Into Each Other As LSG Suffer Crazy Run-out- WATCH

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator of the IPL 2023 by 81 runs courtesy of a fifer from MI's new pace sensation Akash Madhwal. The Lucknow Super Giants never found the batting momentum while chasing a total of 183 and were wrapped up by the opposition bowlers for just 101 runs in the LSG vs MI knockout clash of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played the anchor role in the team's chase and a knock of 40 runs off 27 balls. However, his innings didn't last long as he was run out after facing a collision with Deepak Hooda while running between the wickets during the chase. In the 12th over of the innings, Stoinis played a ball toward the midwicket region off Cameron Green and called for two runs to Deepak Hooda. While coming back for the second run the Australian all-rounder collided with Hooda and fell short of his crease.

Lucknow Super Giants suffer crazy runout due to Stoinis-Hooda collision; Watch

The Lucknow Super Giants never got going in the match as batting first Mumbai Indians secured a total of 182/8 in which all the batsmen contributed playing cameo innings and Cameron Green top scored with a score of 44 runs off 23 balls. His innings included six fours and one six. Other than Green, Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with 33 runs and helped MI register good first innings score at a spin-friendly Chepauk pitch. Naveen Ul Haq grabbed a four-wicket haul from LSG's side and ended the innings with figures of 4/38 in four overs. Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi also picked up two and one wicket respectively.

Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants lost opener Prerak Mankad for a score of three and the team yet again started off poorly in the tournament. The fall of wickets didn't end here as they lost Kyle Mayers for 18 and was removed by Chris Jordan. Marcus Stoinis tried to balance the LSG innings and played a knock of 40 runs but he was a lone warrior in his team's chase and didn't get support from the other end. Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal was the star of the show and picked up five wickets for just five runs. In the end, Super Giants were wrapped up for a score of 101 in 16.3 overs and also got knocked out of the IPL 2023.