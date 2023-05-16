Sunrisers Hyderabad aren't having a good campaign in the IPL 2023 and became the second team after Delhi Capitals to get ruled out of the tournament. The team faced a loss against the Gujarat Titans in their last match and lost the match by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Umran Malik who was one of the lead bowlers of the team and is known for his extreme pace, was omitted from the team for his dismal bowling performance. Now the team's head coach Brian Lara has come up with a statement on his early omission.

"You just have to look at the form of the player. We have great expectations of Umran Malik, and he has got Dale Steyn to work with. But we have to play each game to win. We have to put our best eleven out on the field. And now, with the Impact Player, our best 12. It's strictly on the fact that it's about the form of the player that we look at before picking the team", Brian Lara said after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Gujarat Titans.

Brian Liara also sheds light on Kartik Tyagi's omission

Brian Lara also spoke regarding young pacer Kartik Tyagi who only played one match in the season so far. "We have 25 players, and I would have liked you to ask about Kartik Tyagi because he is also a special talent and he's only had one opportunity so far. I can't see anything wrong in terms of selection. I just feel that every time the team gets on to the park, we are not playing the game that we are supposed to," Lara said.

GT knock SRH out of the IPL

Coming back to the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match, batting first on a hard surface Gujarat Titans posted a score of 188/9 in which Shubman Gill top scored with 101 runs off just 58 balls with 13 fours and one six. Apart from him Sai Sudharsan also played a knock of 47 runs and contributed to the team's score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked a fifer from SRH's side and ended the innings with figures of 5/30.

Chasing the target, the visitors lost big names like Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi early and the wickets kept on falling like nine pins and at one point the visitors were 59/7. It looked like the innings will close down for a score of under 100 runs but Heinrich Klassen arrived to the occasion and hit 64 runs in 44 balls with four fours and three sixes. He reduced the deficit of the defeat and in the end, the Titans won the match by 34 runs with Shami ending the match with a four-wicket haul.