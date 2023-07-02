IPL 2023 Centurion Intrigued By MS Dhoni's Tactical Brilliance; 'I Was Like 'WOW!'

India legend and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni doesn't need any introduction for what he has achieved in his cricketing career. Dhoni has taken the Indian cricket team and CSK to many highs and every year comes with modified captaincy skills in the Indian Premier League. The former India captain also took the men in yellow to their fifth title in the cash-rich league this year.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023

This was CSK's fifth IPL triumph in their 14th appearance

Since MSD announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he is only seen playing in the yellow jersey

What is the reason behind MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance?

MS Dhoni is also known for his brilliant awareness on the field. Dhoni keeps a deep eye on the movement of the batsman and accordingly creates strategies against him. MSD's awareness also helps him take solid calls on the DRS and most of the time the calls taken by him prove to be correct. Though, the former Indian captain has retired from international cricket but his captaincy skills have enhanced in every season of the Indian Premier League.

Venkatesh Iyer intrigued by MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance

MS Dhoni is always seen giving advice to youngsters during the Indian Premier League which also explains how advanced are his tactical skills. Dhoni's sharp mindset and acumen also keep him way ahead of the youngsters. Such an incident took place during the IPL 2023 when Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Venkatesh Iyer was left clueless by MSD's tactical brilliance.

Venkatesh Iyer while having a chat with YouTuber Raj Shamani recalled the incident of his dismissal against CSK and also had a word with MS Dhoni about it.

This year, I was batting and I played a shot and got out at short third man. I turned and saw, 'He is standing wrong.' This is not the place where a fielder stands. He is standing in the wrong position; It should be more on the right side. Then I realized 'oh'. After the match, I asked him, 'Bhaiya, why?' (Why?) He said the way the ball was coming off my bat; Fielders have to be very good. Then I was like 'Wow! I never thought so. Thinking so quickly, and understanding angles - cricket is all about angles - reading it I think that's his biggest strength.

Venkatesh Iyer was not able to share the Indian cricket team dressing with MS Dhoni and featured in the Indian cricket team jersey on the team's tour to South Africa in December 2021.