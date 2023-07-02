Controversy Mars Ashes: Starc's Catch Gets Overturned, McGrath Calls It ‘Load Of Rubbish’

Controversy emanated on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test as Mitchell Starc's diving effort to send Ben Duckett home was overturned by the 3rd umpire. The instance took place during the final session of the day roundabout the stumps. The call by the umpire has been subjected to criticism by the experts including Aus great Glenn McGrath.

3 things you need to know:

England and Australia are embroiled in an intense 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023

Australia have given England the target of 371

Australia are leading the series 1-0

Ben Duckett's dismissal overturned by 3rd umpire

After attaining the target of 371, England had their backs against the wall in the final session of the penultimate day of the Lord's Test. The hosts were reeling at 45 for 4, following that Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes started the resurrection process but further trouble knocked in the 29th over of the innings. As Australian bowlers have countered the "bazball" approach with repeated short balls, the formula almost proved to be lethal again as Ben Duckett could not get the connection right off a Cameron Green short ball. Duckett reached for the ball and courtesy of a thick upper edge the ball went over the keeper's head to the direction which was in the radar of Mitchell Starc.

Well then...



What do we think of this one? 👀



Cleary grounded 😉 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bPHQbw81dl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023

The Aussie quick claimed the catch but on further inspection, it was found that when Starc took the catch a certain part of the ball was touching the ground. 3rd umpire Marais Erasmus saw the angle and gave the decision in favor of the batsman.

Aussie Legends criticise Marais Erasmus' call

The call by Erasmus came under the fury of the Australian greats. Legendary Aussie bowler Glenn McGrath, who became a testament of the episode from the commentary box called the decision as "rubbish".

“That is the biggest load of rubbish I've ever seen. He has got it under control. I've seen everything this game has to offer, if that is not out, then every other catch that has been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace,” McGrath said.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was also not content with the overturning of the decision. He compared Starc's catch with that of Steve Smith's take in the first innings. "Mitchell Starc had much better control of that ball and for longer than when Steve Smith did when he caught Joe Root," Ponting said on Sky Sports.

Ben Duckett survives and went unbeaten at 50*. On Day 5 the onus will be on him and Ben Stokes to get England past the target of 371. Moreover, will Ben Stokes repeat the heroics of Headingly, all to look forward to on Day 5.