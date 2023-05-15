IPL 2023: Dale Steyn Makes Desperate Plea Regarding MS Dhoni To CSK Management

The Chennai Super Kings played their last league match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of Indian Premier League 2023. The team was not able to get past the Kolkata Knight Riders challenge and lost the match by six wickets. The fans witnessed came to witness their favorite batsman for the last time as there is no surety that the CSK and Indian legend will play the next season or not. Former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has made a special request regarding MS Dhoni to the Chennai team management.

Dale Steyn wrote a Tweet on their Twitter account in which he had written, "Let Dhoni bat." Steyn is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff and is playing the role of a bowling coach for them. SRH has had a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and is almost out of the tournament.

Dale Steyn's special request to Chennai Super Kings team management

Let Dhoni bat — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 14, 2023

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the tournament, the team is placed at the number two position in the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table and is at 15 points. The team has an upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings playoff scenario IPL 2023