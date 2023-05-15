Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Dale Steyn Makes Desperate Plea Regarding MS Dhoni To CSK Management

Former South Africa bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn has made a special request to the Chennai Super Kings team management.

Saksham nagar
The Chennai Super Kings played their last league match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of Indian Premier League 2023. The team was not able to get past the Kolkata Knight Riders challenge and lost the match by six wickets. The fans witnessed came to witness their favorite batsman for the last time as there is no surety that the CSK and Indian legend will play the next season or not. Former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has made a special request regarding MS Dhoni to the Chennai team management. 

Dale Steyn wrote a Tweet on their Twitter account in which he had written, "Let Dhoni bat." Steyn is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff and is playing the role of a bowling coach for them. SRH has had a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far and is almost out of the tournament. 

Dale Steyn's special request to Chennai Super Kings team management

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the tournament, the team is placed at the number two position in the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table and is at 15 points. The team has an upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.  

Chennai Super Kings playoff scenario IPL 2023

  1. The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed second in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and are on 15 points from 13 matches. 
  2. The team has one match left in their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign against the Delhi Capitals and the team must win the match if they want to finish in the top four teams of the tournament. 
  3. If the team loses to Delhi Capitals in their last match they will have to depend upon Lucknow Super Giants to lose at least one of their match with a huge margin so that they both will get tied at 15-15 points and based on net run rate Chennai may qualify for the final four round. 
  4. CSK would also like PBKS and RCB to lose one of their matches so that they both cannot go up to 16 points. 
