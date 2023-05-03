'The best knuckle ball wicket I’ve ever seen': Dale Steyn left stunned by Indian player

Delhi Capitals bowler Ishant Sharma took his team over the line against Gujarat Titans as he defended 12 runs off the last over in a low-scoring encounter in match 44 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ishant also ended the match with figures of 2/23 in four overs and produced a brilliant knuckle ball to dismiss GT batsman Vijay Shankar and was totally deceived by the ball. Former South Africa bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn praised Sharma on Twitter and told he bowled one of the best knuckle balls ever.

Praising Ishant Sharma's knuckle ball he bowled against Gujarat Titans, Dale Steyn said on Twitter, "Okay, Ishant just bowled the best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen!".

Ishant Sharma deceives Vijay Shankar

Okay, Ishant just bowled the best knuckle ball wicket I’ve ever seen! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 2, 2023

Deception at its best! 👊🏻



What a ball that from @ImIshant 🔥🔥#GT have lost four wickets now and this is turning out to be a tricky chase!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/j7IlC7vf0X — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023

Returning to the key highlights of the match, batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans reduced the Capitals for a score of 130/9 wherein Mohammed Shami bowled a fiery spell of 4/11 and reduced Delhi Capitals for a score of 23/5 in the first six overs. Shami dismissed the likes of batsmen like Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey for low scores. It was Aman Khan who came to DC's rescue and hit a half-century off just 44 balls. His innings included three fours and three sixes.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans also didn't have a good start as they lost their inform opening batsmen Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha for low scores of 6 and 0. The didn't collapse didn't end here as Vijay Shakar and David Miller were also dismissed for scores of 6 and 0 respectively. However, it was skipper Hardik Pandya who came to the team's rescue and did a 63 ball 62 run partnership along with Abhinav Manohar. Pandya also hit a half-century and was unbeaten till the last at a score of 59. In the end, Ishant Sharma was able to defend 12 runs off the last over and gave the Capitals a five-run win.