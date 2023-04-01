IPL 2023 Fans Want Steve Smith To Be Kane Williamson's Replacement For Gujarat Titans

On Friday, in the opening game of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans got the better of Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. While the result was in favor of GT, there are concerns regarding the status of Kane Williamson. The Kiwi batsman injured himself whilst fielding.

During the 13th over of the CSK innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was in prime form in the match, smashed a delivery bowled by Joshua Little toward the deep square leg. Williamson, who was stationed there, judged his leap to perfection and took the catch however because of the friction he had to drop the ball inside to save runs, while doing so the batsman fell awkwardly on his left knee leading to a sideline treatment and then going off from the field.

CSK vs GT: Kane Williamson suffers injury

Though he saved a couple of runs for the team but in the process badly injured himself. As of now, there is no concrete injury update of Williamson. Hardik Pandya, who after the match was asked about the injury status said.

"It is knee (injury) for sure but I don't have any update about what exactly has happened. I don't know how serious the injury is and how much time it will take (to heal). Right now there is no time frame," Pandya said.

IPL 2023 fans want Steve Smith to be Kane Williamson's replacement

While there is no certainty regarding Kane Williamson, some of the IPL fans have predicted the world outcome already and want fellow Fab 4 member Steve Smith to fill the shoes of Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans. Steve Smith, who wasn't a part of the IPL auction, has recently joined the expert panel of Star Sports. But he is not physically present in India, he was communivated during the GT vs CSK match via hologram.

Kane williamson ruled out from entire season due to injury .

which player can replace him in the squad ?

Steve smith maybe🤔tell yours👇#ipl #ipl2023 #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/mNmc7s8I9Y — CRICKETWITHCHETAN (@CRICWITHCHETAN) April 1, 2023

Thus, with the broadcaster duty on board, it is unlikely that Smith will feature as a player in IPL 2023. The IPL 2023 action is set to continue. Today there is a double header viz. PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC.