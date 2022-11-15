IPL 2023 Retention: Date, Time, Players List, Live Telecast, Live Streaming Details & More

The T20 World Cup is done and dusted with England emerging champions after beating Pakistan in the final. However, another exciting season lies ahead as the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to back in action. Though the IPL 2023 is still a couple of months away, all ten teams will share their list of retained and released players ahead of the much-awaited auction.

IPL 2023 Retention date: When is the last day for teams to submit the list?

The announcements of the IPL 2023 retention list will be done on November 15 though the timings of the vent is yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch IPL 2023 Retention live telecast?

The IPL 2023 Retention live telecast can be watched on Star Sports.

Where to watch IPL 2023 Retention live streaming?

The IPL 2023 Retention live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Check out the list of players traded ahead of IPL 2023 Retention deadline

Before the IPL 2023 retention date comes to an end, the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans traded New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders for the next season. The pacer played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul. Besides Ferguson, KKR were also able to acquire Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. The wicketkeeper-batsman was named as a replacement for Jason Roy by the Titans but did not play any game last season.

Delhi Capitals decided to trade all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023 after signing him just last season. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL Auction and went onto play 14 matches picking up 15 wickets. After trading Thakur to KKR, Capitals signed emerging all-rounder Aman Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman, made his IPL debut last season for KKR.

Australia's left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff will be back in Mumbai Indians colour for IPL 2023 after getting traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the IPL 2022 Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Besides Mumbai, Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.