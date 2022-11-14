'His Best Is Behind Him Now': Harbhajan Thinks Mumbai Indians Could Release IPL Legend

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that the time has come for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to take a 'tough call' by releasing star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Pollard, who has spent more than a decade with MI, has not been at his best recently. Hence, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Mumbai Indians choose to retain him or not. All IPL franchises will have until November 15 to submit their list of retained players.

Harbhajan believes MI should release Kieron Pollard

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - IPL Retention Special,' former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh said, "Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He has been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take a few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years."

Pollard, who has spent 12 years with the Mumbai Indians, has been a key player for the Rohit Sharma-led side, having won the IPL title on five occasions. During his time with MI, Pollard has made some vital contributions with both bat and ball. The two-time T20 World Cup winner has scored a whopping 3,412 runs in 171 innings at an average of 28.67 and a fantastic strike rate of 147.32. And that is not it, as he has also picked up 69 wickets.

Considering Pollard's contributions over the many years, it will undoubtedly be extremely difficult to replace him for any IPL franchise but Harbhajan believes that MI have got a capable replacement in Tim David and that they could also target another star Australian at the IPL 2023 auctions.

"And of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green," added the former Team India spinner. "I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up. Of course, it is going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls."