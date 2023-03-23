IPL 2023: Two Frontrunners To Replace Shreyas Iyer As KKR Captain Revealed

Having missed the ODI series against Australia due to a back injury, Shreyas Iyer is not expected to be fit in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With the captain doubtful for at least the first half of the IPL 2023, KKR now has the task to choose a player who will lead the franchise in Shreyas’ absence. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the KKR team management is understood to have already started discussing names of who can take over the leadership role on an interim basis.

The two-time IPL champions are said to be searching for an overall package, that meeds the skipper to be a good “man-manager, good communicator, leading team-mates and getting the best out of them under pressure in a match situation”. As per the report, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana are understood to be the frontrunners to become the KKR captain. Narine recently led the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders during the inaugural ILT20 in the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention that Narine is regarded among the best players to play for the franchise since 2012. However, he managed to return with only one victory and eight defeats as the team finished at the bottom of the standings. On the other hand, Rana has a record of leading Delhi in 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, where he has earned eight wins and four losses.

What happened to Shreyas Iyer?

28-year-old Iyer first experienced discomfort in his lower back in December last year, after India’s tour of Bangladesh. He then missed out on India vs New Zealand ODI series, followed by the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He made it back to the XI for the second and third Tests against Australia before back pain halted proceeding for him during the fourth Test.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Iyer then returned to Mumbai and consulted a spine surgeon. While he is currently advised to rest, rehab, and wait for the pain to subside before returning to practice, surgery is another option that he might opt for. As per the report, Iyer has informed the BCCI officials that he wants to explore options before taking a call on the surgery.