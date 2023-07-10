Following the conclusion of the IPL 2023 season, franchises have begun making adjustments to their coaching setups in anticipation of the upcoming edition. In May, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in the final against Gujarat Titans. The final, which was marred by rain, extended over two days before a winner was determined. Now, all teams are actively preparing for the next season, and the forthcoming changes will soon become evident.

Justin Langer to become new LSG coach?

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint a new coach for IPL 2024 as Andy Flower's contract is coming to an end. Despite two successful seasons reaching the playoffs, it seems unlikely that Flower will renew his contract. The frontrunner for the position is former Australia head coach Justin Langer.

According to a Cricbuzz report, negotiations are currently taking place between Justin Langer and Lucknow Super Giants. Neither the franchise nor Langer himself have confirmed this development, but Flower's contract expired after IPL 2023. Flower is currently working as a batting consultant for the Australia Cricket Team at the ongoing Ashes 2023 series.

Although the coaching staff of Lucknow Super Giants is unlikely to undergo a complete overhaul, Gautam Gambhir will most likely continue as the mentor, and Vijay Dahiya is expected to remain the assistant coach. The positions of bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, and spin bowling coach Pravin Tambe is also likely to be retained.

LSG's campaign in IPL 2023

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the team led by KL Rahul has put up decent performances in both seasons. LSG reached the second round of IPL in both 2022 and 2023. In 2022, they were eliminated after a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator match.

In 2023, the franchise from Lucknow faced defeat in the eliminator against Mumbai Indians. Due to an injury to KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya took charge as captain for half of the matches this year. Rahul has been out of action since then but is expected to make his comeback during the 2023 50-over Asia Cup.

