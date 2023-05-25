Naveen-ul-Haq Brings Out Cocky KL Rahul-like Celebrations, Gets Blasted After LSG's Loss

Afghan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq returned with four wickets in his spell during the MI vs LSG Indian Premier League 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Having made headlines for his banter with Virat Kohli in the later half of IPL 2023, Naveen yet again became the talking point on social media with his celebrations after dismissing the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. As Rohit perished for 15 runs in the fourth over by handing the catch to Ayush Badoni, Naveen pulled off a KL Rahul-esque celebration.

The 23-year-old was seen covering his ears with a finger each, which is a celebration made famous by KL Rahul after scoring centuries. Meanwhile, the Afghan youngster was seen repeating the celebrations after dismissing batsman in-form Cameron Green for 41 off 23 in the 11th over. He also grabbed key wickets of Suryakumar Yadav for 33 runs, before dismissing Tilak Verma on 26 off 22.

IPL 2023: Internet reacts to Naveen-ul-Haq's KL Rahul-like celebration

However, as Mumbai Indians won the match, netizens on social media made Naveen-ul-Haq, the subject of their trolls. Reacting on Twitter, a fan pointed out how the Chepauk crowd started chanting Virat Kohli’s name on seeing Naveen celebrating like KL. Meanwhile, a section of fans also dragged Gautam Gambhir into the mix and also trolled the LSG mentor for his on-field scuffle with Kohli earlier in the season.

Rohit Sharma-led MI beat LSG to enter IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: As it happened

Batting first after winning the toss, MI scored 182/8 with last game’s centurion Green contributing with the most runs. Naveen-ul-Haq returned with the figures of 3/28 for LSG, while Yash Thakur grabbed 3/34. While the target looked to be strong one, no one had imagined how easy it would be for the MI bowlers to rattle the opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants never got their chase going, after losing Prerak Mankad and Kyle Mayers in the powerplay. From being reduced to 69/3 in 8.2 overs, LSG ended up being bowled out for 101 runs as MI pacer Akash Madhwal registered his maiden IPL fifer. The 29-old-year displayed exemplary pace bowling skills, taking five wickets while conceding only five runs in 3.3 overs. MI will now face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on May 26.