Gautam Gambhir Surprises Fans By Naming England Bowler Who Should Not Play Day-Night Test

The England team commenced their campaign on a very promising note by registering a spectacular 227-win against hosts India in the Test series opener at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. However, they failed to capitalize on their momentum and ultimately had to face an embarrassing 317-run loss in the following fixture. Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, has a piece of advice for the England think tank ahead of the upcoming pink-ball test.

India vs England Test series 2021: India level the series after their stunning win

India wrap it up! 👏



They seal a 317-run win and have levelled the series 1-1! #INDvENG

India vs England Test series 2021: Gautam Gambhir reckons Joe Root should drop Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have contributed significantly towards the success of England cricket, especially in red-ball cricket. While the two have established themselves as a force to reckon with, they have not got the opportunity to play together in the India vs England Test series 2021 due to their side's rotational policy. Stuart Broad, who came into the side in the place of James Anderson, failed to make an impact during the second Test in Chennai. The seamer bowler just 20 overs in the game and failed to pick a single Indian wicket.

Speaking on the Star Sports Network, Gautam Gambhir mentioned how the visitors should not include Broad in the side for the forthcoming Ahmedabad Test match. According to the former opening batsman, they should take the field with James Anderson, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes as their primary pacers along with two spinners. The presence of Ben Stokes also provides them with an additional bowling option if needed.

It is worth mentioning that England's lanky pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out ahead of the fixture after he sustained an elbow injury. It was reported that the injury was being treated as a niggle, and he could very well make a comeback at the Ahmedabad new stadium. Chris Woakes was included in the 12-man squad ahead of the second Test but fellow pacer Olly Stone was preferred ahead of him in the playing eleven.

Joe Root and co. will have to make several tough calls ahead of the next contest. With Moeen Ali also being rested, Chris Woakes's inclusion could make sense for the touring party. Along with his controlled bowling, the 31-year-old can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

