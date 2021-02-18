IPL Auction 2021 Live: Shivam Dube Gains From Low Base Price, First Indian To Win Big Bid

Mumbai-based all-rounder Shivam Dube was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a price of ₹4.4 crore at the IPL 2021 auction which also made him the first Indian player to be sold at the event. Sunrisers Hyderabad started the bidding war for the southpaw before Rajasthan entered the fray and stole the player. Interestingly, the Shivam Dube IPL 2021 base price was a modest ₹50 lakh.

IPL auction live updates: Shivam Dube becomes first Indian player to be sold at auction

It is worth noting that Shivam Dube has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The lanky left-hander was bought by the Bangalore based franchise at the IPL 2019 auction for ₹50 lakhs and was retained for the 2020 season. However, after two mediocre seasons with the franchise, Shivam Dube was released by Bangalore ahead of IPL auction 2021.

Shivam Dube played 15 matches for RCB across two seasons where he could only score 169 runs at an abysmal average of 16.90 and a modest strike-rate of 122.46. He also picked 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59. Meanwhile, the Men in Pink needed an Indian all-rounder who could provide the depth in the batting and chip in with a couple of crucial overs and Dube looks like the ideal candidate to fill the slot. It will be interesting to see how Dube fits in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Meanwhile, after getting Shivam Dube onboard, Rajasthan Royals created history by shelling out an unbelievable ₹16.25 crore for South African all-rounder Chris Morris. In doing so, Chris Morris surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL. Yuvraj was bought by Delhi for ₹16 crore in IPL 2015.

IPL auction 2021 live streaming

