IPL Auction 2021 Live: Chris Morris Bags Deal Worth Whopping 2166% More Than Base Price

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has landed himself a record deal at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. After an intense bidding war between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the dynamic cricketer finally joined the latter for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season. Remarkably, Morris has now dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

IPL auction live updates: Chris Morris becomes a Royal from Rajasthan

Base price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 16.25 Cr@rajasthanroyals win the bidding war to bring @Tipo_Morris on board. 🔥🔥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m5AMqKE1Dy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris IPL 2021 price shatters records, joins RR team

Chris Morris had kept his base price at ₹75 lakh. He has now joined the RR team for a staggering amount of ₹16.25 crore, i.e. roughly more than 21 times. i.e. 2166% than his base value. Morris will now be seen playing alongside the likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and under the guidance of batting prodigy Sanju Samson in the IPL 2021 season, which is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year.

Chris Morris IPL 2021: A look back to cricketer’s IPL journey

Chris Morris made his IPL debut back in 2013 for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals camp in 2015 and the Delhi Capitals franchise between the 2016 and 2019 editions of the tournament. Quite recently, Morris was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The upcoming IPL 2021 season will mark his second stint with the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL auction sold players

Among other IPL auction sold players, Glenn Maxwell has joined the RCB camp while England spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has joined the Chennai Super Kings. Among Rajasthan Royals’ other purchases, Indian cricketer Shivam Dube will also be seen playing for them this season. World No.1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan found himself a spot at the Punjab Kings for his maiden IPL season.

IPL auction 2021 live streaming details

IPL auction live updates

