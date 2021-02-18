IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Aaron Finch Finds No Bidders After Failing For 8 Teams

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is the biggest journeyman in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Quite recetly, he was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from their IPL 2021 squad. The cricketer is now one of the 292 names to go under the hammer in the much-awaited IPL auction 2021 event.

IPL auction live updates: Aaron Finch does not find 9th IPL team at auction

Aaron Finch made his IPL debut back in 2010 for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Since then, he has played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the now-defunct Pune Warriors India and Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises. Remarkably, the cricketer was not preferred in the first round of the auction despite earlier predictions that he would make it to either the Chennai Super Kings or the Kolkata Knight Riders camp at the IPL auction 2021 event as he fits the profile of both franchises. Aaron Finch has been an ideal opening batsman who bats at the top of the order for his national side as well.

IPL 2021 auction new players list

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas stars and three cricketers from Associate Nations will be subjected to selection at the IPL 2021 auction. On February 5, the BCCI announced that as many as 1,097 players originally registered their names. However, the entire list was later shortlisted and brought down to 292 players by the Indian board.

Apart from Aaron Finch, other Australians to be up for grabs are Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Jhye Richardson etc. With a maximum of 61 slots to be filled, here is an entire IPL 2021 auction list of new players, as announced by the BCCI.

A look into IPL 2021 auction new players list

CSK list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the CSK franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the IPL 2021 auction. Some of their retentions include skipper MS Dhoni and fellow seniors like Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis.

An entire look into CSK list of retained players 2021

