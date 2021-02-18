IPL Auction 2021 Live: Moeen Ali's Chennai Test Cameo Works As CSK Bag ₹7 CR Bid For Him

The IPL Auctions for the upcoming 2021 season are up and running as franchises look to fine tune their sides ahead of the blockbuster competition. The cash-rich league will return to India this season, with the previous season being held in the UAE. As with options at a premium, all-rounders saw themselves earn the top buck, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali rewarded with a contract by Chennai Super Kings.

Moeen Ali bags ₹7 crore contract with CSK after controversial week

Moeen Ali’s pyrotechnics in the second India vs England Test saw him being picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2021 auctions. The English all-rounder was picked up by the franchise for ₹7 crore, and will battle with the CSK players like Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran for a place in the playing XI. The 33-year-old scored an 18-ball 43 on a difficult Cheapuk surface just days before the auction, hitting the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel with relative ease. Moeen’s off-spin will also come in handy for the Chennai Super Kings, who released off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav. The England all-rounder could also open the batting for CSK, giving them more depth down the order as well.

The England star recently courted controversy for withdrawing from England's tour of India, and will miss the upcoming two Tests in Ahmedabad. England captain Joe Root had earlier suggested that the 33-year-old opted to return home and be with his family after a difficult few months but later clarified that return to the UK was part of England's rotation policy. The break from the tour had been arranged by the selectors several weeks previously and was consistent with the team management's policy of giving all their all-format players a break from the bio-bubble at some stage on the trip. Fellow IPL stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer have all been previously given a break for the same reasons.

Chennai Super Kings struggled last season, eventually finishing second from bottom in the points table. It was the first time in the franchise history that the three-time champions had failed to make it to the playoffs and major changes were in order for the team. With Suresh Raina back and the acquisition of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and co. will hope to mount a serious challenge once again after a disappointing campaign. The Englishman's versatility also helps, with the 33-year-old having the ability to fit in anywhere in the top seven. In 19 IPL games, Moeen has scored 309 runs at a strike-rate of 158.46, with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13.

