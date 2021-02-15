Rohit Sharma Beats Virat Kohli For Top All-time World Record In Test Cricket In India

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered his 7th Test ton on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match against England. The cricketer scored 161 runs from 231 balls in a brilliant counter-attacking display of batting, despite losing his opening partner Shubman Gill for a duck. Sharma’s 7th century was also his 7th Test ton at home, thus marking a significant landmark for the cricketer in Test history.

India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma slams 161, watch video

Rohit Sharma achieves world record with 7th Test ton

Rohit Sharma now averages a staggering 84.94 with the bat in Test matches in India. All of his seven Test centuries have come in Indian conditions, along with five of his overall 11 half-centuries as well. The dashing right-hander now holds a world record of taking the least number of innings per Test century (minimum five tons) on home soil, as he has scored his seven tons across just 24 innings in India.

It takes Rohit Sharma 3.3 innings at home to score a ton, putting him ahead of the likes of the legenfary Vijay Hazare, his current skipper Virat Kohli as well as former Indian and England captains Mohammed Azharuddin and Alastair Cook respectively. Here is a look at all the aforementioned top five batsmen along with the average number of innings they take to score a Test ton in their respective home conditions.

Rohit Sharma – 3.3 innings per century

Vijay Hazare – 4 innings per century

Virat Kohli – 4.8 innings per century

Mohammed Azharuddin – 5.1 innings per century

Alastair Cook – 5.2 innings per century

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli

The ‘Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli’ topic of discussion has often sparked much debate among fans of the two cricketers. Even though Kohli has repeatedly maintained in his earlier interviews about his friendship with the opening batsman, several cricket fans have often speculated possibilities of a rift between the two. Any rumours of rift were finally to rest by the Indian captain when he was seen applauding Sharma’s glorious shot through the covers with much excitement on Day 1.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At Stumps on Day 3, England reached 53-3 after 19 overs. The visitors still require another 429 runs for a victory and to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. Earlier, Rohit Sharma backed his 161-run first innings recital with 26 in India’s second innings.

India have bowled well to leave England stuttering on 53/3 at the end of day three.



