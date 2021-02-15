Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Australia's Steve Smith is often hailed as a modern-day great by many. While his exploits across all formats have reaped benefits for the Australian team, his journey in the Indian Premier League has been quite a mixed bag for him. The star player had a promising start in the UAE last year, but failed to make the most of it and was ultimately released by the Rajasthan Royals franchise ahead of the IPL 2021. The 31-year-old looked in scintillating in the opening contest of the 2021 Marsh One-Day Cup, and he could very well emerge to be a lucrative pick for many teams.

Steve Smith scores a spectacular century ahead of the IPL 2021 auction

The former Australia captain was under the radar after being released by his Indian Premier League and The Hundred teams. Moreover, he was also not considered for captaining his state team for the country's 50-over domestic competition as Pat Cummins got the nod ahead of him to lead the New South Wales side. However, the batter has not allowed such a setback to have an adverse effect on his game as he showcased brilliant batsmanship against Victoria on Monday.

New South Wales were asked to bat first, and they did not have an ideal start as they lost both their openers early. However, their prominent batsman Steve Smith bailed the side out of trouble and played a dominant brand of cricket despite immense pressure. The elegant batter slammed an impressive century and helped his team reach a match-winning total of 318. New captain Pat Cummins also chipped in with a crucial 49 lower down the order.

Known for playing with the opposition's field, and his ability to bisect the fielders with utmost ease, the player showcased a new aspect of his game. Steve Smith smoked six massive sixes in his knock and showed by he is considered as a force to reckon with. IPL franchises will take note of his exploits in the contest and he could very well fetch a handsome paycheck for his appearance in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL auction 2021 date and time: Where to watch the IPL auction live streaming

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place after the second Test match between India and England in Chennai. The event will take place on February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

