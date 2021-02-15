IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction is scheduled to be organised on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise will enter the bidding event with a remaining purse of â‚¹35.90 crore. On January 20, they revealed a list of all their retentions and releases from their squad of the previous edition of the tournament.

As we draw the IPL 2021 auction, here is a look at our RCB team prediction and franchise updates.

A prediction of RCB auction purchases

As many as 292 players will be up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 event. More than a 1,000 cricketers from across the world registered their names between January and February, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shortlisted that number down to 292 on February 11.

With a hefty bank balance, the RCB camp is likely to go after several dynamic T20 stars at the auction in order to enhance their line-ups. Here is a look at our prediction for at least three RCB auction purchases.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder is expected to be on RCB’s radar, considering the franchises’ flair for T20 big-hitters. Maxwell was recently released by the Kings XI Punjab, despite an impressive outing in recent months for Australia and the Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

Steve Smith

A player of Steve Smith’s calibre will be more than able to up the captaincy aptitude of the Virat Kohli-led RCB side. Among the modern-day greats of the world, and often pitted against Kohli himself by experts, Smith and the Rajasthan Royals recently parted ways following their lengthy partnership. Interestingly, back in 2008, Steve Smith was primed to play for RCB itself in the IPL's inaugural season, being in the same squad as Virat Kohli, albeit being a leg-spinner. However, Smith did not play a single game that season despite RCB's poor performance.

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was one of the standout performers from his maiden IPL season (2016) itself. However, the speedster did not receive many opportunities thereafter owing to injuries and national commitments. With RCB releasing Dale Steyn ahead of the auction, they might look to rope in the talented young bowler.

RCB players released and retained: A detailed look

The RCB franchise released 10 players from their previous squad. On the other hand, they retained 12 stars, including captain Virat Kohli and T20 dynamites AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is a look at all their retentions and releases ahead of the IPL auction 2021.

List of retained RCB players, watch video

IPL Retention Announcement ðŸ”Š Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. ðŸŒŸðŸ¤©#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

List of releases from RCB team

Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

RCB team management updates

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar will join the RCB camp this season as their batting consultant. An official announcement was made by the franchise on February 10. The team’s support staff already included Mike Hesson as team director, Simon Katich as head coach, Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin-bowling coach, Adam Griffith as bowling coach and Shankar Basu as strength and conditioning coach.

We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! ðŸ¤©



Welcome aboard, Coach! ðŸ¤œðŸ»ðŸ¤›ðŸ»#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowARoyalChallenger pic.twitter.com/SWKLthSyXl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 10, 2021

