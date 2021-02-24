IPL Auction 2021's Most Expensive Player Chris Morris Humiliated By The Hundred

South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris has earned a reputation of being a dependable campaigner, especially when it comes to white-ball cricket. The player has the ability to bowl economical spells under pressure, and can also hit the cricket ball a long way. The player's all-round prowess makes him a lucrative pick for franchises in global limited-overs competitions. A number of teams showed keen interest in signing Chris Morris in the IPL auction 2021, and he was ultimately picked up by the Rajasthan Royals side. The Chris Morris IPL 2021 deal stands at INR 16.25 crore, however, the player surprisingly found no buyers in The Hundred 2021 draft.

IPL auction's most expensive player goes unsold in The Hundred's draft

Franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a tooth and nail fight during the IPL auction 2021 as they looked to acquire Chris Morris' services for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. However, the same was not the case during The Hundred's draft.

Chris Morris, who had registered for the draft ahead of the inaugural edition of England's franchise-based competition, surprisingly went unsold. There were no takers for the explosive all-rounder, and he is not slated to feature in the league because of the same. The Hundred 2021 is scheduled to commence on June 21. The Oval Invincibles will meet Manchester Originals in the opening clash of the tournament.

A look at Chris Morris' net worth figure

According to featuredsource.com, Chris Morris' net worth was estimated to be around ₹25 crores prior to winning the IPL 2021 deal. The cricketer's income comprises of the compensation received from representing the South Africa national side in international cricket. Moreover, the 33-year-old is also a popular name in franchise cricket and takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in global T20 leagues as well. Chris Morris' IPL 2021 salary will have a significant impact on his overall net worth.

Chris Morris career stats in IPL

Chris Morris has featured in 70 matches in the competition so far. The talented player has picked up 80 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. Morris also has two half-centuries in the league to his name and has an overall strike-rate of 157.87.

The Hundred 2021 squads:

Birmingham Phoenix: Moeen Ali (C), Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Adam Zampa, Henry Brookes, Chris Cooke, Kane Williamson, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Miles Hammond

Oval Invincible: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nathan Sowter, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Brandon Glover.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Steven Mullaney, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dawid Malan, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, Timm van der Gugten, Samit Patel

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, David Warner, Danny Briggs

London Spirit: Eoin Morgan (C), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood.

Welsh Fire: Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Kieron Pollard, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Jhye Richardson, Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, John Simpson, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Matt Parkinson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Jamie Overton, Shadab Khan.

The Hundred 2021 squads for women:

Here's how the women's squads are shaping up for this summer. 👀



Who are you looking forward to watching most? ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xoVXxziT0f — The Hundred (@thehundred) February 23, 2021

