Virender Sehwag Shuns Funny Side On Instagram To Post Important Social Message: WATCH

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is as well known for his shots on the field as he is for his quips on air or on social media Following his retirement, the humourous celebrity has earned himself a massive fan following on social media for his comical videos and tweets. With over 36,000 subscribers on YouTube, 5 million on Instagram and a whopping 20.3 million followers on Twitter, Sehwag is one of the most relevant and popular cricketers of the older generation.

Virender Sehwag takes to social media to post warning

While he commonly uses his feed to entertain, Viru's latest post is slightly more educational in its content. The post is a Tiktok video made by user @Murtazaahmed41 and talks about the dangers of talking on a mobile phone while it is plugged in to a charger. The video shows a man using some sort of implement to show viewers how current travels through the charger into the body if the device is plugged in while in use. Sehwag captioned the video "Don't talk on the phone while Charging. Khatarnaak hai... #phonecharger". However, it is worth noting that none of the information in the video has been backed up scientifically.

India vs England

Meanwhile, the India vs England 3rd Test has gotten under in Motera, Gujarat. The much awaited Day-Night, Pink ball test has started off almost perfectly for the hosts who are at 86-6 on Day 1. A win in this Test will give India a 2-1 lead in the series and barring a defeat in the last Test, will mean that they will qualify for the World Test Championship finals alongside New Zealand this summer.

Virender Sehwag net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Virender Sehwag's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million (approx ₹289 crore). This includes Sehwag's salaries from his long career with the Indian cricket team as well as his stints at the IPL. At his peak, Sehwag reportedly earned ₹1 crore annually from the BCCI and ₹82 lakhs from the Delhi Daredevils side at the IPL 2011, 2012 and 2013. Since his retirement, Sehwag has donned the hat of a commentator, mentor, coach etc. The former batsman has his own coaching academy in Haryana as the Virender Sehwag school is known as the Sehwag International School.

As one of the most likerable cricketers in the country, Sehwag has won endorsement deals with a number of brands such as Adidas, Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Reebok, Hero Honda, Karbonn Mobiles and Fila. With his famous wit and charm Sehwag has also made a place for himself in the commentary teams for the IPL and even some international matches. He has also been a mentor to the Punjab Kings from 2014-18. Apart from all this, Sehwag runs hugely popular social media channels which, according to Kreedon, make him about $3 million annually.

Image Credits: PTI

DISCLAIMER: The above Virender Sehwag net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

