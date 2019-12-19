IPL Auction Live Updates 2020: Top Bollywood-inspired Tweets From Franchises Stun Fans

The Indian Premier League Auction 2020 went underway on Thursday in Kolkata, which is an intense bidding war among the franchises. Amidst the heated bidding, the auction did inspire some Bollywood-inspired posts on social media. Even IPL franchises saw the lighter side of the event as they took to Twitter to post some of the most hilarious tweets on the micro-blogging site.
LET THE AUCTIONS BEGIN @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 👊 pic.twitter.com/gpLqQFyr78— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
LION ALERT!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019
How's the Josh? High sir! #JoshHazelwood into the den!#SuperFam #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
Jimmy Jimmy Jimmyyy! 🕺🕺🕺— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
Aa gaya, aa gaya, aa gaya! Jimmy Neesham to #SaddaSquad for 50 Lakhs. 💪#SaddaPunjab #SaddeKings #IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction
Aa Shimron aa, jee le apni zindagi! 😃@SHetmyer is in the bag for ₹ 7.75 crores!#IPLAuction #IPLAuction2020 #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/TlKPfafThj— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 19, 2019
Apart from tweets inspired from popular dialogues of Hindi cinema, IPL franchises also tweeted some witty posts on social media. In the wake of the ongoing auction, let us take a look at some of the funniest tweets by franchises that were inspired from the bidding event in Kolkata.
No denial that we love this Nile!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 19, 2019
Welcome back, NCN 💙👌#IPLAuction #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/EsHgE2NeC1
A batsman who can bowl✅— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
A bowler who can bat ✅
An all-rounder who can tweet ✅✅✅✅✅
Neesh unleashed to #SaddaSquad! 🔥#SaddaPunjab #SaddeKings #IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction @JimmyNeesh pic.twitter.com/E4Xr4UVeYQ
Punjab di navi shaan, jida naam hai Ishan! 😎#SaddaPunjab #SaddeKings #IPLAuction #IPL2020Auction pic.twitter.com/ppbDirklyz— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
