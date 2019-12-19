The Debate
IPL Auction Live Updates 2020: Top Bollywood-inspired Tweets From Franchises Stun Fans

Cricket News

Amidst the heated bidding at the IPL Auction, IPL franchises took to Twitter to post some witty and Bollywood-inspired tweets on the micro-blogging site.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL auction live updates

The Indian Premier League Auction 2020 went underway on Thursday in Kolkata, which is an intense bidding war among the franchises. Amidst the heated bidding, the auction did inspire some Bollywood-inspired posts on social media. Even IPL franchises saw the lighter side of the event as they took to Twitter to post some of the most hilarious tweets on the micro-blogging site.

IPL Auction 2020: Bollywood-inspired tweets by IPL franchises during the auction

Apart from tweets inspired from popular dialogues of Hindi cinema, IPL franchises also tweeted some witty posts on social media. In the wake of the ongoing auction, let us take a look at some of the funniest tweets by franchises that were inspired from the bidding event in Kolkata.

