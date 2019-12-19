IPL Auction Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Sign Sam Curran For ₹5.5 Crore

The bidding war in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction started off with a bang. The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were auctioned for princely sums. The Chennai Super Kings, however, made a shrewd signing with Sam Curran joining CSK for ₹5.5 crore. Sam Curran spent his inaugural IPL season with Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 edition.

Sam Curran's debut season in the IPL was eventful, to say the least. In IPL 2018, the Northampton-born left-hander became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in an IPL game. The then-Kings XI Punjab man was just 20 years old at the time. While he was a tad expensive in the IPL last year, the English all-rounder did manage to take 10 wickets in the 11 games he played for the Punjab outfit last year. Three of those came in the match-winning hat-trick against the Delhi Capitals in what was only his second game in the IPL. Sam Curran's CSK arrival means that MS Dhoni will have considerable depth in the all-rounder section for the upcoming IPL season. Mitchell Santner and CSK mainstay Dwayne Bravo are the other foreign all-rounders currently in the CSK squad.

The three-time IPL champions have added some solid depth to their squad with Sam Curran's addition. Considering the fact that Shane Watson has played little T20 cricket this year, his form could be rusty heading into IPL 2020. Moreover, Dwayne Bravo's fitness could be an issue for the Chennai Super Kings. Add to this the fact that Sam Curran's left-arm swing complements the nature of the Chepauk pitch, the Chennai Super Kings have signed a handy all-rounder for the not-so-considerable sum of ₹5.5 crore.

