IPL Auction LIve Updates: Robin Uthappa To Move From KKR To Rajasthan Royals For Rs. 3 Cr

The IPL Auction 2020 is underway in Kolkata and Rajasthan Royals have made their first foray. The 2008 IPL champions signed up former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa. Uthappa will ply his trade for the Royals after the Rajasthan franchise snapped him up for ₹3 crore.

In 2007 he made us fall in love with T20, now he’ll play for the Royals in 2020! #RobinIsARoyal#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/volMcMCOWa — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2019

Rajasthan Royals will be the third franchise that Robin Uthappa will feature for in the IPL. The former Karnataka batsman has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL before. Robin Uthappa was instrumental in helping the Knight Riders win the IPL trophy twice in 2012 and 2014.

IPL Auction live updates: Redemption time for Robin Uthappa?

Robin Uthappa had set a base price of ₹ 1.5 crores in the IPL Auction 2020. Uthappa was under severe criticism for his below-par performances in IPL 2018. He was criticised for his inability to score consistently and quickly. The Rajasthan Royals would hope that Uthappa can bring in his experience in their fragile middle order while he is set to replace former Royal Ajinkya Rahane, who was traded to the Delhi Capitals. Here's how the fans reacted to his move to Rajasthan.

Experienced player

Good buy RR❤️ — Rosco (@Crickie408_) December 19, 2019

Good buy.. love to watch @robbieuthappa opens with @josbuttler — Utkarsh Kaushik (@utkarsh_robin) December 19, 2019

Thank god, a good buy. — Sanchit (@sanchitd43) December 19, 2019

IPL Auction live updates: Robin Uthappa's IPL career

Robin Uthappa is one of the few Indian players to score more than 4000 runs in IPL history. Uthappa has played 177 IPL matches and has scored 4411 runs at an average of 28.83. Uthappa was the Orange Cap holder in KKR’s title-winning 2014 season, scoring 660 runs including five half-centuries.

