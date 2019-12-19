IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Snatch Aaron Finch From Under KKR's Nose For ₹4.4 Crore

Australia's white ball captain Aaron Finch will now be sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have succesfully purchased Aaron Finch after a tough bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Finch was purchased by RCB for a sum of ₹4.4 crore.

Finch makes his way to RCB

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has been a part of the IPL since its initial years. In his nine seasons playing the IPL, Finch has scored 1737 runs in 75 matches. He has played for the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Finch's last IPL season was with the Kings XI Punjab in 2018 but he could not impress too much. In 2019, Finch did not play in the IPL as Australia's World Cup preparation was clashing with the IPL.

He will now join Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers as the third overseas player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB fans seem divided on their team's new acquisition. Here are some reactions.

Explosive batting order

Finch

Devdutt

vk

Abd

Moeen#IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction2020 — $iđđhēsh😎⚡ (@IamSiddhesh92) December 19, 2019

For 4.40 we never learn😡😡 Roy was much better even Morgan 😭😭 — subham (@skhaitan20) December 19, 2019

Chris Lynn and Robin Is Better Than Finch 🤐 — Gokul Kumar Vk (@GokulGs41349124) December 19, 2019

Bad deal!!!

Inconsistent player..you will play him for 7-8 matches even if he fails stating he his match winner.. — Rama (@rama25007) December 19, 2019

First step towards another disappointing season — all in one (@7077673aio) December 19, 2019

Y finch when u had lynn. Looks rcb will fail this season — Arjun (@Arjun36577026) December 19, 2019

