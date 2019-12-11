IPL: Chennai Super Kings' Best Playing XI From 2010s Starring MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is approaching fast with its auction set to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the most successful teams in the cash-rich league, led by MS Dhoni winning a record 3 IPL titles and 2 Champions League titles. CSK has seen some great players over the years, giving them the best results. Let's look at players who could make it to the combined XI of this illustrious franchise.

1. Mike Hussey

The Australian scored a whopping 2213 runs at an average close to 41 for CSK. 'Mr.Cricket' had the best score of 116* and was even the Orange Cap holder in the sixth edition of the IPL, where he amassed a total of 733 runs.

2. Matthew Hayden

Another Australian had a similar influence on CSK. Hayden was part of the CSK since its inception and was part of the side for the first 3 seasons. Hayden scored a total of 1117 runs in just 34 innings at an average of 34.90. Hayden was even the Orange Cap holder in the 2nd edition of the IPL, where he scored a total of 572 runs in South Africa.

3. Suresh Raina

Raina has played 193 matches and is the most capped player in the history of IPL. He has scored 5368 runs at an average of 33.34 with a brilliant strike-rate of 137.14. Handy with the ball, Raina even has 25 wickets to his name at a decent economy of 7.38 runs per over.

4. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu nails the number four spot because of his consistency to score runs. For CSK, the right-hander played 33 matches and scored 884 runs at a strike rate of more than 130.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni is the second-highest run-scorer for the side despite coming into bat at lower down the order more often than not. He has scored a total of 4432 runs at a tremendous average of 42.20. Dhoni’s strike rate touches a massive 137.85 in the tournament. Dhoni has also effected a total of 132 dismissals. His dismissal rate is a staggering 0.688 per innings.

6. Dwayne Bravo

In his 105 games, the West Indian has scored a total of 1207 runs at a healthy average of 30.45. Bravo has also taken 111 wickets and usually bowled at crucial junctures of the game. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Yellow and has won the Purple Cap two times.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is the 4th leading wicket-taker for CSK, taking 93 wickets at an average of 26.66 and an economy of 7.89, with the best figures of 5 for 16. In the batting department, Jadeja has scored a total of 1027 runs at an average close to 21.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

He is the leading wicket-taker for CSK till date, bagging 120 wickets at a superb economy of 6.66 and a healthy average of 23.70. Ashwin was a part of the CSK side from 2009 to 2015.

9. Doug Bollinger

Bollinger was one of the spearheads of CSK's bowling during his stint with the franchise. The Australian has 55 wickets in 41 games at an incredible average of 19.78.

10. Mohit Sharma

Mohit was exceptional for CSK from the years 2013 to 2015. Sharma is the 4th highest wicket-taker for the Chennai side and in the 57 games, he has taken a total of 68 wickets at a healthy average of 22 and economy of fewer than 8 runs per over.

11. Ashish Nehra

Nehra had been phenomenal during his time at Chennai. In just 25 games, he has taken 40 wickets at a fabulous average of 18.60 and an impressive economy of 7.75 runs per over

