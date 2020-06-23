IPL Governing Council Members Aghast At BCCI Reconsidering Sponsor Deals: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season continues to remain indefinitely postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, there is speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering staging the tournament sometime later this year. Amidst the ongoing India China standoff and the political tensions between the two countries, the BCCI is also reportedly reconsidering their sponsorship deal with VIVO, a China-based mobile manufacturing company.

India China standoff: IPL reportedly concerned with BCCI reconsidering VIVO IPL deal

On June 19, IPL took to social media and confirmed that a meeting will be held sometime this week to discuss a stance on their sponsorship deal with VIVO. However, a date is yet to be confirmed by IPL and the BCCI. According to The Telegraph, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel was kept in the dark in the latest development. There is also some speculation among various outlets that BCCI acted to reconsider under pressure from “above”.

India China standoff: Governing council’s tweet to review VIVO IPL deal

Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals 🇮🇳 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 19, 2020

A source close to the IPL governing council said that they have no idea why BCCI is contemplating reconsidering their sponsorship deal with VIVO when the Indian government is yet to impose a ban on Chinese products in the country. The source further said that BCCI will have to shell out a huge amount of money if they discontinue their VIVO deal. Meanwhile, a former BCCI official has claimed that the move will put a dent on IPL’s brand value and warned that the economy is already likely to head towards a recession due to the global pandemic.

India China standoff’s impact on IPL 2020

VIVO retained its IPL sponsorship rights in December 2019 in a deal worth a record Rs. 2,199 crore ($288 million). Ever since the Indian and Chinese army clashed at Galwan Valley on June 15 and 16, Indian fans are calling for the removal of VIVO as IPL 2020 title sponsors.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s stance on IPL 2020

IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence on March 29 before BCCI President Sourav Ganguly delayed the launch of the tournament. Recent developments indicate that IPL 2020 could be organised between September-November if the proposed T20 World Cup in Australia gets shifted to a later date. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scheduled to take a call on the fate of T20 World Cup in July.

Image credits: IPL Twitter