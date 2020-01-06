KKR's English Recruit Tom Banton Scores Second Fastest BBL Fifty, Hits 5 Sixes In An Over

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders would be happy looking at their purchase of wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton ahead of the IPL 2020. The young English cricketer scored the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash League (BBL) history while playing for the Brisbane Heat against the Sydney Thunder. Banton hit five consecutive sixes off Thunder spinner Arjun Nair en-route his 16-ball 50.

Tom Banton puts on a show in second-fastest fifty in BBL history

That was quality.



Tom Banton departs for an awesome 56 from 19 balls with the Heat 1-90 after just five overs! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4bAaxM662p — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

Tom Banton is currently plying his trade in the Big Bash League playing for the Brisbane Heat. The Heat took on the Sydney Thunder in the Showground Stadium on Monday in a rain-curtailed 8-overs-per-side match. Opting to bat, Heat sent out former KKR batsman Chris Lynn and their newest recruit Tom Banton to bat. The dynamic duo went after the bowling attack, scoring at relative ease. Banton took a particular liking to Sydney Thunder off-spinner Arjun Nair, whom he hit for five consecutive sixes.

Tom Banton beats former KKR man Chris Lynn to second fastest BBL 50

Tom Banton’s 16 ball half-century is the second-fastest in BBL after Chris Gayle’s herculean 12-ball 50 for the Melbourne Renegades. Banton went past former Brisbane Heat and KKR player Brendon McCullum, teammate Chris Lynn and Tim Ludeman, all of whom scored 18-ball half-centuries. Tom Banton eventually perished for a 19-ball 56, putting on a 90-run opening partnership in just 5 overs with Lynn. Chris Lynn perished soon after falling for a 13-ball 31.

BBL: Brisbane Heat set Sydney Thunder an uphill chase

Brisbane Heat ended up with a daunting total of 119/4 in their 8 overs. Max Bryant and Jack Prestwidge scored essential boundaries in the end after the Heat innings derailed after Banton and Lynn’s quick dismissals. Tom Banton has been in fine form in the BBL for the Heat and KKR would hope that the Englishman can replicate his excellent showing in the IPL 2020.

