AB De Villiers All Set To Join Bengaluru For IPL 2023? RCB's Cryptic Tweet Perplexes Fans

AB de Villiers is a legendary figure not only in international cricket but also in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for many years and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, after the 2021 season. However, he later said that he will return to franchisee in some role.

Earlier in May this year AB de Villiers during an interview had said, “I’m delighted Virat has verified that. To be honest, we have not yet made up our minds. I will definitely be around IPL next year but don't know in what capacity but I’m looking forward to returning". RCB on Thursday posted a video on its social media handle and informed the fans about their favourite player's arrival to the city.

Is AB De Villiers returning to Royal Challengers Bangalore?

RCB posted a tweet which said, "Ladies & Gentlemen, the superhuman is here and he’s telling you why. Welcome home, @ABdeVilliers17". In another tweet, they wrote," AB is keeping an eye on EVERY comment! Bengaluru, here’s your chance to give your adopted son a taste of our city."

Right after the post, AB De Villiers came up with a post on his personal Twitter account in which he wrote, "Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here Tele is on and ready for the Pak/SA game. Go Proteas." Following the tweet, fans are curious to know whether AB de Villiers has returned to RCB again and will be making a comeback in the IPL 2023 edition.

Here's how the fans responded to the tweet

AB de Villiers RCB stats

AB de Villiers' IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), where he spent three seasons before joining RCB in 2011. He spent 11 seasons with the RCB and had helped them make it to the playoffs five times. He also helped RCB qualify for the IPL final twice. The 38-year-old is the second all-time leading run-scorer for the franchise scoring 4,491 runs in 156 IPL matches. He was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame. de Villiers also holds the record for the second and third-highest individual score for RCB with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).