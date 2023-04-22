IPL: MS Dhoni Compares CSK Bowler To Lasith Malinga; 'You May Play Him Everyday But..'

Chennai Super Kings stormed their way to third in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table on Friday night, following their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 29 of the ongoing season. The MS Dhoni-led team pulled off a dominant performance in front of their home audience to win the IPL 2023 match by seven wickets at Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings owed much of their victory to their bowling unit, which came together to restrict SRH to 134/7 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation ceremony, match presenter Harsha Bhoge spoke to the former India captain and asked him about a young pacer who impressed everyone in the game against Surisers Hyderabad. Speaking about the player, Dhoni went on to compare him to Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga. During the conversation, Bhogle asked Dhoni about his thoughts on young players growing under his captaincy, especially the 20-year-old sensation Matheesha Pathirana.

"You thought he will be ready this year?"

“Specially young Pathirana. You saw him last year. You thought he will be ready this year?” questioned Bhogle. Answering it, Dhoni said, “Well, he has the skill set. He is very difficult. You need time to pick his action. You may play him everyday but still once in a game you see him for the first time. You need deliveries to see as to what really is happening”.

“He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen with Malinga - someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him. Definitely he has been a find and the last few overs he has been bowling, he has been a great asset,” the four-time IPL-winning skipper explained. Pathirana first joined CSK in the middle of the 2022 season and returned with figures of 2/24 against Gujarat Titans on his debut IPL appearance.

He took the IPL by storm with his debut game, instantly reminding everyone of the Malinga. Similar to the former MI pacer, Pathirana too has a round arm action, which proves to be a big challenge for batsmen facing him. Playing against SRH in IPL 2023 Match 29 on Friday, the 20-year-old returned with figures of 1/22 as CSK won the match with Devon Conway remaining unbeaten on 77 off 57.