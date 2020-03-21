IPL Relives Best Catches In 2019 Season Ft. Ben Stokes And KL Rahul; Watch Video

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The decision was made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which brought the world to a standstill. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres etc. have been shut down as a measure to control the spread of the virus.

IPL Twitter handle makes fans nostalgic

Fans were stoked for the 13th edition of the tournament but it came as a major disappointment to them when the mega league got postponed. Now, it remains to be seen if IPL 2020 starts on time as the situation doesn't look convincing. With fans missing the IPL action, the IPL Twitter handle posted a video which will make all fans nostalgic.

The video is a compilation of some of the best catches from the IPL 2019. The IPL Twitter asked its fans to pick their favourite catch. IPL captioned the video. Here's a look at the tweet.

#Throwback Time: Let’s relive some of the best catches from #VIVOIPL 2019. 🙌👌



Which one of these is your favourite? #LoveCricket — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2020

The best catches from the last season feature in the video. From KL Rahul's stunner to dismiss Steve Smith to Ben Stokes' screamer to get rid of Kedar Jadhav to Kieron Pollard's ripper to dismiss Suresh Raina, the video surely is a delight to watch.

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 fate to be decided over a conference call

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to host a conference call with the IPL 2020 franchises to discuss the prospects of the tournament. A BCCI official told a leading news agency that BCCI and IPL franchises are set to have a conference call on Tuesday, March 24 to discuss the way ahead and potentially the fate of the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER