The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IPL Relives Best Catches In 2019 Season Ft. Ben Stokes And KL Rahul; Watch Video

Cricket News

IPL: The IPL Twitter handle posted a video which is a compilation of some of the best catches from IPL 2019 which is set to make all the fans nostalgic.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The decision was made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which brought the world to a standstill. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres etc. have been shut down as a measure to control the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH gets creative in latest safety from coronavirus tweet

IPL Twitter handle makes fans nostalgic

Fans were stoked for the 13th edition of the tournament but it came as a major disappointment to them when the mega league got postponed. Now, it remains to be seen if IPL 2020 starts on time as the situation doesn't look convincing. With fans missing the IPL action, the IPL Twitter handle posted a video which will make all fans nostalgic.

The video is a compilation of some of the best catches from the IPL 2019. The IPL Twitter asked its fans to pick their favourite catch. IPL captioned the video. Here's a look at the tweet.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar roasts BCCI official for 'insulting' Syed Mushtaq Ali amidst IPL 2020 talks

The best catches from the last season feature in the video. From KL Rahul's stunner to dismiss Steve Smith to Ben Stokes' screamer to get rid of Kedar Jadhav to Kieron Pollard's ripper to dismiss Suresh Raina, the video surely is a delight to watch.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI reportedly urged by Indian government to cancel mega event

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 fate to be decided over a conference call

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to host a conference call with the IPL 2020 franchises to discuss the prospects of the tournament. A BCCI official told a leading news agency that BCCI and IPL franchises are set to have a conference call on Tuesday, March 24 to discuss the way ahead and potentially the fate of the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: AB de Villiers confirms endorsing Virat Kohli's fashion brand

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA