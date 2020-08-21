IPL Relives MI Star Hardik Pandya's Explosive 34-ball 91 Vs KKR In 2019; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has, over the years, provided a platform for lesser-known talents to make a mark on the big stage. Team India stars including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal made a name for themselves with their performances in the IPL before earning the national team call-up. Hardik Pandya has been one of the biggest finds from the cash-rich league, with the pace-bowling all-rounder having established himself as a vital cog in both the Team India and the Mumbai Indians setup.

IPL throwback: Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg against Kolkata Knight Riders last season

On his day, Hardik Pandya is one of the most destructive batsmen in the sport and Kolkata Knight Riders were on the receiving end of his hitting prowess when the two teams clashed at Eden Gardens last season. After Andre Russell had propelled the home side to a staggering 232 in their 20 overs and Mumbai Indians were in all sorts of trouble, Hardik Pandya walked in to bat. Needing more than 15 runs an over to win, the Baroda all-rounder joined Kieron Pollard at the crease in the ninth over. In an audacious display of power-hitting, Hardik Pandya smashed the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground in one of the greatest IPL innings.

Already imagining @hardikpandya7 having a go at the bowlers in IPL 2020? 💥



Relive a Hardik Pandya special to get into the groove! 📽️@mipaltan | #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 21, 2020

The all-rounder reached his half-century in just 17 deliveries but was soon running out of partners at the other end. Pandya continued to attack and rekindled Mumbai Indians' hopes of winning the game, before miscuing a big shot which contributed in his dismissal. Pandya was dismissed for a 34-ball 91, having hit six fours and nine sixes, at an unbelievable strike-rate of 267.64. The effort remains Hardik Pandya's highest score in his IPL career. The 2019 IPL season was the most productive for the 26-year-old, having scored 402 runs and picked up 14 wickets helping Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL win.

IPL 2020 dates: When does IPL begin?

The IPL 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in March but was subsequently postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after a four-month delay, the IPL 2020 dates were announced by the BCCI, with the tournament all set to be played in the UAE. The mega-league will kick off on September 19, with the final scheduled to be played on November 8. All matches will be played behind closed doors as the COVID-19 threat looms large.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)