IPL Relives Delhi Capitals Pacer Kagiso Rabada's 4-25 Against SRH In 2019. Watch Video

The IPL 2020's future may remain uncertain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not diminished the tournament's activities on social media. The IPL has been using this time to offer its fan throwback videos from the past editions of the IPL with performances which are the most outstanding and memorable. Their latest post features Delhi Capitals' South African seamer Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals throw it back to Kagiso Rabada's match-winning spell in 2019

Kagiso Rabada was vital in the new-look Delhi team's entry into the IPL playoffs after seven years. Rabada was second in the list for the Purple Cap with 25 wickets in IPL 2019. The South African pacer helped his team win many crucial matches and on Wednesday, the IPL threw it back to the time when the Delhi Capitals ruined the Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances of winning a match which some would consider, already won. Here is the clip.

Rabada's scalps included the well-settled David Warner in the 17th over before he went on to remove Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed. Delhi Capitals ended up winning the match after Rabada's last wicket by a massive 39-run margin.

IPL 2020: Future uncertain as the BCCI mulls IPL cancellation

Delhi Capitals would be looking towards winning their first-ever IPL trophy in IPL 2020 but for that to happen, the coronavirus outbreak in the country needs to be contained in time. The Capitals squad in IPL 2020 had the addition of some very big names like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. The team also bought Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer among many other stars at the IPL 2020 Auction. The team will continue to be led by the young Shreyas Iyer.

