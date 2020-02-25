Kagiso Rabada Learns To DJ With Father At Pub Ahead Of SA Vs Aus Series Decider

South Africa defeated Australia by 12 runs at St. George’s Park to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. Earlier, South Africa suffered a 107-run drubbing in the first T20I after they were bundled out for just 89. The upcoming series-deciding third T20I will now be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 26.

SA vs Aus: Kagiso Rabada spotted learning DJing with father ahead of third T20I

Ahead of the SA vs Aus third T20I, Kagiso Rabada was seen dropping some beats with his father Dr. Mpho Rabada. The two were spotted performing at a pub. Incidentally, his DJ stint at a local pub occurred just a couple of days before the all-important third T20I against Australia in Cape Town.

SA vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Meanwhile, the third SA vs AUS T20I live telecast in India will be on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The SA vs Aus live streaming for the first T20I can be done on Sony LIV app. Also, the SA vs AUS live score and updates can be found on cricket.com.au, Cricket South Africa's official website and the official ICC website. The SA vs Aus live streaming will begin at 9.30 PM IST on February 26.

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada to resume duties for Delhi Capitals

In the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season, Kagiso Rabada will once again take the field for the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals side. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, Kagiso Rabada was retained by Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the franchise since IPL 2017.

RESULT | AUS: 146-6



What a match!



Edge of the seat stuff!



SOUTH AFRICA win the match by 12 runs



They set a target of 159 runs and they defended it.



Series TIED at 1-1 #ProteaFire #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/fypsdmNC5U — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 23, 2020

