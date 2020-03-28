IPL Relives Virat Kohli's Thrilling 58-ball Century Vs KKR In 2019 Edition; Watch Video

There is no doubting Virat Kohli's skills as a batsman and the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was at his very best when his team faced off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL last season. The match was a must-win clash for RCB to keep their hopes of finishing in the playoff spots alive during IPL 2019. Virat Kohli led from the front, scoring a scintillating hundred on a difficult pitch to guide RCB to victory.

Also Read: IPL 2019's First Hat-trick Goes Sam Curran's Way, Downs Delhi Capitals; Watch Video

IPL 2020 postponed: Virat Kohli's heroics against KKR last season

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The match was RCB's ninth in IPL 2019 and the Banglore outfit had to win all their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. Put in to bat, RCB got off to an ordinary start before Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali stitched a stellar 90-run partnership. Kohli got to his half-century off 40 deliveries, but later changed gears to reach the 100-run mark in the next 17 balls. Kohli's heroics helped RCB amass 91 in their last five overs to post a daunting score of 213, which in the end proved to be enough to hand RCB their second win of IPL 2019. Virat Kohli's 100 against KKR was his fifth in the IPL and his first since 2016.

Also Read: Team India Anticipated Nationwide Lockdown Once RSA Series Was Cancelled: Ravi Shastri

WATCH: Virat Kohli's stunning hundred vs KKR in IPL 2019

RCB team 2020: Virat Kohli stats in IPL

Virat Kohli has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the first edition of the IPL in 2008. Barring the first two seasons, Kohli has managed to score more than 300 runs for ten consecutive seasons and will hope to continue the run when he takes the field for RCB team 2020 this year. Kohli is IPL's leading run-getter, having scored 5,412 runs in 177 matches. The RCB team 2020 skipper is the highest-paid player in the league and has the record for the most number of runs and centuries in a single season. Overall, Kohli has scored the most hundreds in IPL history, his fifth vs KKR taking him past Australian duo David Warner and Shane Watson.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Among The Best Batsmen In Powerplay Overs: Brad Hogg

IPL 2020 postponed: When will IPL 2020 start?

RCB team 2020 fans will have to wait to see their captain in action after the coronavirus pandemic saw the IPL 2020 postponed. IPL 2020, which was scheduled to kick off on March 29, was postponed to April 15. However, with the country under lockdown, the preparations for the tournament have taken a hit and it is unlikely that IPL 2020 will kick off on April 15. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made no comment on the IPL schedule while adding that the fate of the tournament remains undecided. However, he ruled out scheduling the tournament 3-4 months down the line.

Also Read: Which Player Has Taken Most ODI Wickets? 90s' Stars Lead The List