Which Player Has Taken Most ODI Wickets? 90s' Stars Lead The List

One Day International (ODI) cricket has steadily evolved into a batsman-friendly game. 300+ totals are now a formality in ODI cricket and the bowlers are now being made to bear the brunt of the batsmen's exploits. Despite being against the odds in modern-day cricket, many bowlers have overcome these odds and outclassed batsmen with their skill and class. But which player has taken most ODI wickets?

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh To Support 3.5 Lakh Underprivileged Children And Medical Staff

Which player has taken most ODI wickets? Muttiah Muralitharan leads the elite list

So, which player has taken most ODI wickets? Muttiah Muralitharan has accounted for the most number of wickets in ODIs. The legendary Sri Lankan spinner has accounted for 534 scalps in just 350 ODI matches. Incidentally, Muttiah Muralitharan is also the leading wicket-taker in Test matches, having accounted for 800 wickets. Pakistan's Wasim Akram is second on the list with 502 wickets to his name in 356 matches. Muttiah Muralitharan and Wasim Akram are the only two bowlers in ODI history to take more than 500 ODI wickets.

Also Read: Who Is The Coach Of Multan Sultans? Details About The PSL 2020 Team And Its Owners

Which player has taken most ODI wickets? Top 5 leading wicket-takers in ODI cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan and Wasim Akram's teammates follow and complete the list of top five wicket-takers in ODI cricket. Wasim Akram's teammates Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi are third and fifth on the list, with 416 and 395 wickets respectively. Chaminda Vaas, who partnered Muttiah Muralitharan in the Sri Lankan attack is fourth with 400 wickets to his name.

Which player has taken most ODI wickets? Who is the fastest to 100 wickets?

While we look at bowling records in ODI cricket, who is the fastest to 100 wickets? Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the fastest to 100 ODI wickets, reaching the mark in just 44 matches. Australia's Mitchell Starc is second in the list taking 52 matches to achieve 100 wickets in ODIs. Saqlain Mushtaq, Shane Bond and Mustafizur Rahman make the top five in this particular list. For India, Mohammad Shami is the fastest to 100 ODI wickets, reaching the mark in 56 ODIs, and is closely followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep who reached the mark in 57 and 58 ODIs respectively.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Net Worth, Investments, Salary, Personal Life And 83' Movie

Which player has taken the most ODI wickets for India? Bowling records in ODI for India

Anil Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs, with the leg-spinner having claimed 334 wickets in his 269 ODI matches. Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar are next on the list, with 315 and 288 wickets to their name. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh make the top five for India with 269 and 265 wickets respectively. Amongst current players, Ravindra Jadeja is eighth with 187 wickets to his name, while Ravichandran Ashwin the only other bowler with 150 or more wickets. Mohammad Shami is the leader amongst the current crop of pacers with 144 wickets, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar second at 132, followed by Jasprit Bumrah at 104.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Publicly Reveals Developing New Hobby At Home During India Lockdown