Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Among The Best Batsmen In Powerplay Overs: Brad Hogg

Batting is no longer about technique, but about inventing different kinds of shots to score runs. The evolution of T20 cricket has led to players executing anything ranging from a scoop shot to a reverse sweep. In T20 cricket, the powerplay is an important aspect in the initial overs; a period during which batsmen try to score the maximum amount of runs to give their team a solid start.

However, some batsmen have mastered the art of acing the powerplay overs. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg recently picked his three best powerplay players in the Indian Premier League; a list which surprisingly did not include either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Urges Citizens To 'wake Up To The Reality' Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Brad Hogg picks his best players during a powerplay in IPL

While talking about the IPL on his video log named "HoggsVlog", Brad Hogg picked David Warner, Suresh Raina, and Jos Buttler as the three best powerplay players in the IPL, leaving out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hogg said that he picked Warner as he is strong on both sides of the wicket and is also a great runner between the wickets. He picked Suresh Raina due to his ability to pick specific bowlers to target and revive CSK’s innings when they are in trouble. His final pick was Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler whom Hogg said he picked due to his innovative shots.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Smashes 82* In ICC World T20 Match Vs Australia On Mar 27, 2016, Watch Video

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma looks to defend crown while Virat Kohli eyes his first IPL trophy

The IPL postponed news came as a major blow for cricketers as their chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup took a hit. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who won the title last year, would have been eager to not only defend the title but also get some match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup. So far, Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles since taking over the captaincy. Rohit Sharma is currently continuing his recovery from the injury he sustained in New Zealand.

Also Read: Herschelle Gibbs Picks Virat Kohli As His Quarantine Partner, Invites Him For Gym Session

Virat Kohli has tasted quite some success on the international stage, breaking numerous records and dominating the World Test Championship. However, Virat Kohli has endured a tough time in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli is yet to lift the trophy in his IPL career and IPL 2020 presented the Royal Challengers Bangalore with yet another chance to secure their maiden IPL trophy. However, there is still an air of uncertainty hanging over the fate of IPL 2020, courtesy of the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Tells Yuzvendra Chahal That IPL 2020 Can Wait As India Battles The Deadly COVID-19