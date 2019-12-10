IPL 2020 Auction: 5 Players Who Could Start A Bidding War Between Franchises

The Indian Premier League auction has seen some fierce bidding wars over the years. Sometimes we have seen rookie players take away hefty amounts while there have been times when marquee players have gone unsold. The IPL Auction 2020 which is set to take place on December 19 in Kolkata, could yet again witness bidding wars for a few players.

IPL 2020 Auction: 5 players likely to be the most sought-after

5. Tom Banton

Tom Banton made his T20 debut for Somerset in July 2017. The right-handed opening batsman has played 17 T20 matches for his county where he has scored 591 runs at an impressive average of 39.40. The wicketkeeper-batsman has smashed one century and four half-centuries in his short T20 career at a strike rate of 154.30. He has also showcased his prowess behind the stumps by taking six catches and three stumpings. Franchises will look to rope in the Englishman to strengthen their squads and it is believed that MI and CSK are favourites to procure his services.

4. Eoin Morgan

Morgan was the second-highest run-scorer for England in the recently played T20I series against New Zealand, scoring 192 runs in 5 games at a strike rate of 193.93. He carried his form to the Abu Dhabi T10 league as well, where he struck it at a rate of 186.17 per 100 balls. The 2019 World Cup winning captain has gone unsold on multiple occasions which is surprising as he is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball at the moment. After his recent exploits in the shortest format, the southpaw could start a bidding war.

3. Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has made himself available for the IPL 2020 auction at a base price of Rs. 2 crores. The right-hander, who had taken an indefinite break away from the game, took part in training with the Victoria squad at the Melbourne Cricket Ground recently. Maxwell was last seen in the IPL 2018. He opted out of the IPL 2019 Auction after being released. The Australian all-rounder is known for his big-hitting prowess and has the ability to change the game instantly. Franchises would want to rope in the explosive batsman to strengthen their middle order.

2. Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has set a base price of Rs. 2 crores for himself. The No.1 Test bowler in the world has been a reputed customer. He has featured in 25 T20Is and has claimed 32 scalps at an impressive average of 20.12. Cummins, who has gained a lot of respect for his exploits, can be a crucial customer for any team in IPL and is likely to start a bidding war.

1. Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is one of the big names who was surprisingly released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Lynn showed his ability as a T20 batsman in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Australian scored runs consistently for KKR in the last three seasons. However, KKR had other plans and there's no doubt that Lynn will garner a lot of attention in the IPL auction this month. He is likely to draw some massive bids.

